Seeds quiz #2 Flashcards

What are the main components of a mature gymnosperm seed?
A mature gymnosperm seed typically consists of an embryo, a food supply, and a protective seed coat.
Which are parts of a seed?
The parts of a seed include the seed coat, endosperm, and embryo.
Which of the following statements about seed formation in a flowering plant is true? A) Seeds form from the ovary. B) Seeds are formed from the petals. C) Seeds are formed from the stem. D) Seeds are formed from the leaves.
A) Seeds form from the ovary.
Which of the following describes the primary function of seeds? A) To photosynthesize. B) To store nutrients. C) To protect and nourish the embryo. D) To attract pollinators.
C) To protect and nourish the embryo.
Which process do seeds undergo under favorable conditions?
Seeds undergo germination under favorable conditions.
Describe the structure of a seed. How do the parts of the seed function together?
A seed consists of a seed coat, endosperm, and embryo. The seed coat protects the seed, the endosperm provides nutrients, and the embryo develops into a new plant.
Which of the following is found in a seed? A) Chlorophyll B) Endosperm C) Stomata D) Xylem
B) Endosperm
What part of the seed provides the energy needed to grow?
The endosperm provides the energy needed for the seed to grow.
Which of the following parts of the seed is the food storage organ? A) Seed coat B) Embryo C) Endosperm D) Cotyledon