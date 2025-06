Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do monocot and eudicot seeds differ in their germination and early growth? Eudicot seeds germinate by curving their hypocotyl to push cotyledons above the soil, while monocot seeds push their shoots straight up, with protective structures like the coleorhiza and coleoptile aiding emergence.

List and briefly describe the four main types of fruits based on their development. Simple fruits develop from a single flower with one carpel (e.g., cherry). Aggregate fruits form from a single flower with multiple carpels (e.g., raspberry). Multiple fruits develop from clusters of flowers (e.g., pineapple). Accessory fruits develop from ovary and other tissues (e.g., strawberry).

What are the two cells formed when a plant zygote first divides after fertilization? The zygote divides into an apical cell, which forms the plant embryo, and a basal cell, which forms the suspensor.

What is the function of the suspensor in a developing plant embryo? The suspensor supports the embryo and helps anchor it; only one cell from the suspensor contributes to the embryo itself.

What is the role of the seed coat, and how can it affect germination? The seed coat protects the seed and may require physical penetration or damage to allow water absorption and trigger germination.