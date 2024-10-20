Sensory System exam Flashcards
Sensory System exam
- Sensory SystemPart of the nervous system that receives and processes sensory information.
- MechanoreceptorsReceptors that respond to physical stimuli like pressure and distortion.
- What is sensory transduction?The conversion of a stimulus into an internal signal like a graded or action potential.
- ThermoreceptorsReceptors that respond to changes in temperature.
- What is the role of photoreceptors?They respond to light or photons, enabling vision.
- ChemoreceptorsReceptors that respond to chemical stimuli, involved in taste and smell.
- What is perception?The brain's interpretation of sensory data, creating our reality.
- RodsPhotoreceptors in the retina that detect low levels of light but not color.
- ConesPhotoreceptors in the retina responsible for color vision and function best in bright light.
- What is the function of the cochlea?A spiral-shaped cavity in the inner ear responsible for detecting sound.
- OlfactionThe sense of smell, mediated by olfactory receptors.
- What are tastants?Molecules that stimulate taste receptors, leading to the perception of taste.
- NociceptorsReceptors that respond to tissue damage and can lead to pain perception.
- What is the role of the tympanic membrane?Also known as the eardrum, it separates the outer ear from the middle ear and transmits sound.
- ProprioceptorsReceptors that respond to position and movement in skeletal muscles and joints.
- What is the function of the vestibular system?Part of the inner ear involved in balance and spatial orientation.
- StatocystA balance sensory receptor in marine invertebrates that helps sense gravity.
- What is the fovea?A small pit in the retina packed with cones, providing the clearest vision.
- Hair CellsSensory receptors in the auditory and vestibular systems that respond to physical stimulation.
- What is the function of the round window?A membrane-covered opening in the cochlea that dampens waves to prevent reverberation.
- RhodopsinA light-sensitive receptor protein in rods, composed of retinol and opsin.
- What is sensory adaptation?The change in sensory response to a constant stimulus over time.
- Binocular VisionVision using two eyes, allowing for depth perception.
- What are pheromones?Chemical signals that affect the behavior and physiology of individuals in the same species.
- Lateral Line SystemA sensory system in fish and amphibians that detects movements in water.
- What is the role of the olfactory bulb?A part of the brain that processes smell information.
- MagnetoreceptorsReceptors that respond to magnetic fields.
- What is the function of the organ of Corti?A structure in the cochlea containing hair cells that detect sound.
- ElectroreceptorsReceptors that respond to electric fields, used by some fish to detect other organisms.