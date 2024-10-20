Sensory System exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Sensory System Part of the nervous system that receives and processes sensory information.

Mechanoreceptors Receptors that respond to physical stimuli like pressure and distortion.

What is sensory transduction? The conversion of a stimulus into an internal signal like a graded or action potential.

Thermoreceptors Receptors that respond to changes in temperature.

What is the role of photoreceptors? They respond to light or photons, enabling vision.

Chemoreceptors Receptors that respond to chemical stimuli, involved in taste and smell.

What is perception? The brain's interpretation of sensory data, creating our reality.

Rods Photoreceptors in the retina that detect low levels of light but not color.

Cones Photoreceptors in the retina responsible for color vision and function best in bright light.

What is the function of the cochlea? A spiral-shaped cavity in the inner ear responsible for detecting sound.

Olfaction The sense of smell, mediated by olfactory receptors.

What are tastants? Molecules that stimulate taste receptors, leading to the perception of taste.

Nociceptors Receptors that respond to tissue damage and can lead to pain perception.

What is the role of the tympanic membrane? Also known as the eardrum, it separates the outer ear from the middle ear and transmits sound.

Proprioceptors Receptors that respond to position and movement in skeletal muscles and joints.

What is the function of the vestibular system? Part of the inner ear involved in balance and spatial orientation.

Statocyst A balance sensory receptor in marine invertebrates that helps sense gravity.

What is the fovea? A small pit in the retina packed with cones, providing the clearest vision.

Hair Cells Sensory receptors in the auditory and vestibular systems that respond to physical stimulation.

What is the function of the round window? A membrane-covered opening in the cochlea that dampens waves to prevent reverberation.

Rhodopsin A light-sensitive receptor protein in rods, composed of retinol and opsin.

What is sensory adaptation? The change in sensory response to a constant stimulus over time.

Binocular Vision Vision using two eyes, allowing for depth perception.

What are pheromones? Chemical signals that affect the behavior and physiology of individuals in the same species.

Lateral Line System A sensory system in fish and amphibians that detects movements in water.

What is the role of the olfactory bulb? A part of the brain that processes smell information.

Magnetoreceptors Receptors that respond to magnetic fields.

What is the function of the organ of Corti? A structure in the cochlea containing hair cells that detect sound.