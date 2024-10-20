Sex-Linked Inheritance exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (22)
Sex-linked inheritance
Inheritance of genes located on sex chromosomes, primarily the X chromosome.
X-linked genes
Genes found on the X chromosome.
Y-linked genes
Genes found on the Y chromosome.
Why do X-linked recessive disorders predominantly affect males?
Males have only one X chromosome, so a single recessive allele on the X chromosome will express the disorder.
Hemophilia
An X-linked recessive disorder characterized by abnormal blood clotting.
What is the probability of having a male or female offspring?
50% chance of having a male and 50% chance of having a female.
What is the significance of the X chromosome being larger than the Y chromosome?
The X chromosome contains more genes (around 1100) compared to the Y chromosome (around 100).
What is required for a female to express an X-linked recessive disorder?
The female must be homozygous recessive, having two recessive alleles.
Carrier
An individual who has one copy of a recessive allele that causes a genetic disorder in the homozygous condition.
Why can't males be carriers of X-linked recessive disorders?
Males have only one X chromosome, so they either express the disorder or do not have the allele.
Red-green color blindness
An X-linked recessive disorder affecting the ability to distinguish between red and green colors.
What is the inheritance pattern for X-linked recessive disorders in pedigrees?
More males are affected than females, and affected females must have an affected father and a carrier or affected mother.
What determines the sex of an organism?
The presence of sex chromosomes: XX for females and XY for males.
X-linked dominant
A mode of genetic inheritance by which a dominant gene is carried on the X chromosome.
What is the result of crossing a homozygous red-eyed female fruit fly with a white-eyed male?
All offspring will have red eyes.
What is the result of crossing a heterozygous red-eyed female fruit fly with a white-eyed male?
50% of the females and 50% of the males will have white eyes.
What is the result of crossing a heterozygous red-eyed female fruit fly with a red-eyed male?
0% of the females and 50% of the males will have white eyes.
What is the result of crossing a homozygous white-eyed female fruit fly with a red-eyed male?
All males will have white eyes, and all females will have red eyes.
What is the likelihood of a son being affected if the mother is a carrier of an X-linked recessive disorder?
50% chance of being affected.
What is the likelihood of a daughter being affected if the mother is a carrier and the father is unaffected?
0% chance of being affected, but 50% chance of being a carrier.
What is the likelihood of a daughter being affected if both parents are carriers of an X-linked recessive disorder?
25% chance of being affected.
What is the likelihood of a son being affected if the mother is affected by an X-linked recessive disorder?
100% chance of being affected.