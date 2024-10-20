Skip to main content
Sex-Linked Inheritance exam Flashcards

Sex-Linked Inheritance exam
  • Sex-linked inheritance

    Inheritance of genes located on sex chromosomes, primarily the X chromosome.

  • X-linked genes

    Genes found on the X chromosome.

  • Y-linked genes

    Genes found on the Y chromosome.

  • Why do X-linked recessive disorders predominantly affect males?

    Males have only one X chromosome, so a single recessive allele on the X chromosome will express the disorder.

  • Hemophilia

    An X-linked recessive disorder characterized by abnormal blood clotting.

  • What is the probability of having a male or female offspring?

    50% chance of having a male and 50% chance of having a female.

  • What is the significance of the X chromosome being larger than the Y chromosome?

    The X chromosome contains more genes (around 1100) compared to the Y chromosome (around 100).

  • What is required for a female to express an X-linked recessive disorder?

    The female must be homozygous recessive, having two recessive alleles.

  • Carrier

    An individual who has one copy of a recessive allele that causes a genetic disorder in the homozygous condition.

  • Why can't males be carriers of X-linked recessive disorders?

    Males have only one X chromosome, so they either express the disorder or do not have the allele.

  • Red-green color blindness

    An X-linked recessive disorder affecting the ability to distinguish between red and green colors.

  • What is the inheritance pattern for X-linked recessive disorders in pedigrees?

    More males are affected than females, and affected females must have an affected father and a carrier or affected mother.

  • What determines the sex of an organism?

    The presence of sex chromosomes: XX for females and XY for males.

  • X-linked dominant

    A mode of genetic inheritance by which a dominant gene is carried on the X chromosome.

  • What is the result of crossing a homozygous red-eyed female fruit fly with a white-eyed male?

    All offspring will have red eyes.

  • What is the result of crossing a heterozygous red-eyed female fruit fly with a white-eyed male?

    50% of the females and 50% of the males will have white eyes.

  • What is the result of crossing a heterozygous red-eyed female fruit fly with a red-eyed male?

    0% of the females and 50% of the males will have white eyes.

  • What is the result of crossing a homozygous white-eyed female fruit fly with a red-eyed male?

    All males will have white eyes, and all females will have red eyes.

  • What is the likelihood of a son being affected if the mother is a carrier of an X-linked recessive disorder?

    50% chance of being affected.

  • What is the likelihood of a daughter being affected if the mother is a carrier and the father is unaffected?

    0% chance of being affected, but 50% chance of being a carrier.

  • What is the likelihood of a daughter being affected if both parents are carriers of an X-linked recessive disorder?

    25% chance of being affected.

  • What is the likelihood of a son being affected if the mother is affected by an X-linked recessive disorder?

    100% chance of being affected.