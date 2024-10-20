Sex-Linked Inheritance quiz #2 Flashcards

Which allele combination represents a male who has an X-linked recessive disorder? Options: XRY, XrY, XRXR, XrXR
XrY represents a male with an X-linked recessive disorder.
What is the difference between sex-linked traits and autosomal traits in humans?
Sex-linked traits are associated with genes on the sex chromosomes (X or Y), while autosomal traits are associated with genes on non-sex chromosomes (autosomes).
When does a recessive trait show up for a female?
A recessive trait shows up in a female when she is homozygous recessive, meaning she has two copies of the recessive allele.
Which combination of alleles are always involved in the inheritance of a sex-linked trait?
Sex-linked traits involve alleles on the X or Y chromosomes.
Which is not considered a sex-linked trait? Options: Hemophilia, Color blindness, Cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Cystic fibrosis is not considered a sex-linked trait.
Why are sex-linked traits more common in males than in females?
Males have only one X chromosome, so a recessive allele on the X chromosome will be expressed, whereas females have two X chromosomes and need two copies of the recessive allele for expression.
Are most sex-linked traits on the X chromosome or the Y chromosome?
Most sex-linked traits are on the X chromosome.
How many working copies of the colorblind gene do you need to be able to see red and green?
You need at least one working copy of the gene to see red and green.
What is the genotype of a woman with red-green color blindness?
A woman with red-green color blindness would have the genotype XrXr.
Why are most sex-linked traits found in the X chromosome?
The X chromosome is larger and contains more genes than the Y chromosome.
When would you use the term “sex-linked trait”?
The term 'sex-linked trait' is used when a trait is associated with genes located on the sex chromosomes.
What inheritance pattern is displayed by Duchenne's muscular dystrophy?
Duchenne's muscular dystrophy follows an X-linked recessive inheritance pattern.
Why do sex-linked traits follow different patterns of inheritance than other traits?
Sex-linked traits follow different patterns because they are located on the sex chromosomes, which are inherited differently than autosomes.
Which of the following statements about X-linked recessive patterns is true? Options: Affected males pass the trait to all daughters, Females are more affected than males, Males need two copies of the allele to express the trait, Affected females pass the trait to all sons
Affected males pass the trait to all daughters, and affected females pass the trait to all sons.
What is the difference between a sex chromosome and an autosome?
Sex chromosomes determine the sex of an organism and carry sex-linked traits, while autosomes are non-sex chromosomes that carry the majority of genetic information.
If a trait is X-linked recessive, what is the likelihood of a male expressing the trait if he inherits the recessive allele?
A male will express the trait if he inherits the recessive allele because he has only one X chromosome.
If a recessive trait is carried on the X chromosome, how is it expressed in males and females?
Males express the trait if they inherit the recessive allele, while females express it only if they inherit two recessive alleles.
What type of inheritance pattern does DMD follow?
DMD follows an X-linked recessive inheritance pattern.
Which sex is more likely to have a recessive X-linked disorder?
Males are more likely to have a recessive X-linked disorder.
Why does the X chromosome express more traits than the Y chromosome?
The X chromosome is larger and contains more genes than the Y chromosome.
What is the inheritance pattern of hemophilia?
Hemophilia is inherited in an X-linked recessive pattern.
What would a female genotype have to be for her to have the genetic disease hemophilia?
A female would need to be homozygous recessive (XhXh) to have hemophilia.
Hemophilia is a recessive sex-linked genetic disorder. Which statement is true about this condition? Options: Only females can be carriers, Males cannot be carriers, Females need two copies of the recessive allele to express the disorder, Males need two copies of the recessive allele to express the disorder
Females need two copies of the recessive allele to express the disorder.
Is a cat with three colors of spots more likely to be male or female?
A cat with three colors of spots is more likely to be female due to X-linked color genes.
Females who are carriers have what genotype?
Carrier females have a heterozygous genotype, such as XHXh.
What type of traits are encoded for on the X chromosomes?
Traits encoded on the X chromosomes include color blindness, hemophilia, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Which is more likely to have an X-linked trait, males or females?
Males are more likely to express X-linked traits.
Why is one type of baldness in men considered to be X-linked?
This type of baldness is considered X-linked because the gene responsible is located on the X chromosome.
Which chromosome pair determines the sex of a child?
The 23rd chromosome pair, consisting of the X and Y chromosomes, determines the sex of a child.
Which parent determines the gender of the offspring?
The father determines the gender of the offspring by contributing either an X or a Y chromosome.
What is the probability of their daughter having hemophilia if the mother is a carrier and the father is unaffected?
The probability is 0% for the daughter to have hemophilia, but she has a 50% chance of being a carrier.
Why is the number of X chromosomes crucial for sex determination in Drosophila?
In Drosophila, the ratio of X chromosomes to autosomes determines sex, not the presence of a Y chromosome.
How are autosomal traits different from sex-linked traits?
Autosomal traits are inherited through non-sex chromosomes, while sex-linked traits are inherited through sex chromosomes.
What can we say about the frequency of X-linked recessive traits?
X-linked recessive traits are more frequently expressed in males than females.
Which of the individuals have normal vision, colorblindness, and which ones are carriers?
Individuals with at least one normal allele (XBXb or XBY) have normal vision, XbXb or XbY are colorblind, and XBXb are carriers.
Which of the following statements about an X-linked dominant disease is true? Options: Affected males pass the trait to all daughters, Affected females pass the trait to all sons, Males are more affected than females, Females need two copies of the allele to express the trait