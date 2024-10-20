Sex-Linked Inheritance quiz #3 Flashcards
Sex-Linked Inheritance quiz #3
Which type of inheritance involves genes not located on autosomal chromosomes?
Sex-linked inheritance involves genes located on sex chromosomes.Which of the following genotypes represent color blind individuals? Options: XBXB, XbXb, XBY, XbY
XbXb and XbY represent color blind individuals.How are sex-linked pedigrees different from autosomal pedigrees?
Sex-linked pedigrees often show more males affected and specific inheritance patterns, while autosomal pedigrees do not show sex bias.If a trait is X-linked dominant, how is it expressed in males and females?
In X-linked dominant traits, both males and females express the trait if they inherit the dominant allele.Which of the following traits is sex-linked? Options: Hemophilia, Cystic fibrosis, Sickle cell anemia, Huntington's disease
Hemophilia is a sex-linked trait.Which sex chromosome has the largest number of genes?
The X chromosome has the largest number of genes.What is sex-linked inheritance?
Sex-linked inheritance refers to the transmission of traits determined by genes located on the sex chromosomes.