Sex-Linked Inheritance quiz #3 Flashcards

Sex-Linked Inheritance quiz #3
  • Which type of inheritance involves genes not located on autosomal chromosomes?
    Sex-linked inheritance involves genes located on sex chromosomes.
  • Which of the following genotypes represent color blind individuals? Options: XBXB, XbXb, XBY, XbY
    XbXb and XbY represent color blind individuals.
  • How are sex-linked pedigrees different from autosomal pedigrees?
    Sex-linked pedigrees often show more males affected and specific inheritance patterns, while autosomal pedigrees do not show sex bias.
  • If a trait is X-linked dominant, how is it expressed in males and females?
    In X-linked dominant traits, both males and females express the trait if they inherit the dominant allele.
  • Which of the following traits is sex-linked? Options: Hemophilia, Cystic fibrosis, Sickle cell anemia, Huntington's disease
    Hemophilia is a sex-linked trait.
  • Which sex chromosome has the largest number of genes?
    The X chromosome has the largest number of genes.
  • What is sex-linked inheritance?
    Sex-linked inheritance refers to the transmission of traits determined by genes located on the sex chromosomes.