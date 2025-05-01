Sex-Linked Inheritance quiz #4 Flashcards

A female can be affected by an X-linked recessive disorder only if she inherits two recessive alleles, one from each parent. This means her father must be affected (having the recessive allele on his only X chromosome), and her mother must be either affected or a carrier (heterozygous for the trait).

What is the main difference between the X and Y chromosomes in terms of gene content? The X chromosome is much larger and contains about 1100 genes, while the Y chromosome is smaller and contains only about 100 genes.

How do males and females differ in the number of alleles they have for X-linked genes? Females have two alleles for each X-linked gene (one on each X chromosome), while males have only one allele for each X-linked gene (on their single X chromosome).

Why are males more likely to express X-linked recessive disorders than females? Males only have one X chromosome, so a single recessive allele on that chromosome will result in the disorder, whereas females need two recessive alleles to be affected.

In a Punnett square for X-linked inheritance, what is the probability of having a male or female offspring? There is a 50% chance of having a female (XX) and a 50% chance of having a male (XY) with each fertilization event.