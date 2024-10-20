Simple and Facilitated Diffusion exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion exam

Simple and Facilitated Diffusion exam
  • Simple Diffusion

    Direct diffusion of small uncharged molecules through the cell membrane without the help of membrane proteins.

  • Facilitated Diffusion

    Passive transport of charged molecules across the membrane with the help of transport proteins.

  • Passive Transport

    Movement of molecules across the cell membrane without the need for energy input.

  • What is the main difference between simple and facilitated diffusion?

    Simple diffusion does not require transport proteins, while facilitated diffusion does.

  • Concentration Gradient

    A difference in the concentration of a substance across a space.

  • What type of molecules does simple diffusion transport?

    Small uncharged molecules.

  • Transport Proteins

    Proteins that assist in the movement of molecules across the cell membrane in facilitated diffusion.

  • Porins

    Transport proteins that form membrane-spanning tunnels to allow molecules to pass through.

  • Carriers

    Transport proteins that undergo conformational changes to move molecules across the membrane.

  • What role do aquaporins play in facilitated diffusion?

    They specifically transport water molecules across the cell membrane, facilitating osmosis.

  • Osmosis

    The diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane.

  • What is required for facilitated diffusion to occur?

    Transport proteins such as porins and carriers.

  • Energy Requirement

    Neither simple diffusion nor facilitated diffusion requires energy input.

  • What type of molecules does facilitated diffusion typically transport?

    Charged molecules (ions).

  • Membrane-Spanning Tunnel

    A structure formed by porins to allow molecules to pass through the membrane.

  • What is the function of ion channels in facilitated diffusion?

    They allow ions to move through the membrane-spanning tunnels created by porins.

  • Conformational Change

    A change in the shape of a carrier protein that allows it to transport molecules across the membrane.

  • What is the natural tendency of molecules in passive transport?

    To move from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration.

  • Cellular Homeostasis

    The maintenance of stable internal conditions in a cell.

  • What is the role of transport proteins in facilitated diffusion?

    To assist charged molecules in crossing the cell membrane.

  • Aquaporins

    Specialized porins that facilitate the transport of water molecules.

  • What is the main characteristic of passive transport?

    It requires no energy input.

  • Ion Channels

    Channels that allow ions to pass through the cell membrane in facilitated diffusion.

  • What happens to carrier proteins during facilitated diffusion?

    They undergo conformational changes to transport molecules.

  • What is the role of passive transport in cells?

    To maintain cellular homeostasis and nutrient absorption.

  • What type of transport is facilitated diffusion?

    A type of passive transport.