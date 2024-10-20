Simple and Facilitated Diffusion quiz #2 Flashcards

How does facilitated diffusion differ from simple diffusion?
Facilitated diffusion involves transport proteins to assist charged molecules across the membrane, while simple diffusion allows small uncharged molecules to pass directly through the membrane without any assistance.
By which mechanism would a steroid molecule diffuse into the cell?
A steroid molecule would diffuse into the cell through simple diffusion, as it is typically small and uncharged.
What is simple diffusion?
Simple diffusion is the passive transport of small uncharged molecules directly through the cell membrane from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration without the need for transport proteins.
What is facilitated diffusion?
Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport that uses transport proteins to move charged molecules across the cell membrane from high to low concentration without energy input.
What is a similarity between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
Both simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion are passive transport processes that move molecules from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration without requiring energy.
Which of the following statements about facilitated diffusion is false? A) It requires energy input. B) It uses transport proteins. C) It moves molecules from high to low concentration. D) It transports charged molecules.
A) It requires energy input.
Which of the following best describes the process of facilitated diffusion? A) Movement of molecules against their concentration gradient. B) Passive transport using transport proteins. C) Active transport requiring energy. D) Direct passage of molecules through the membrane.
B) Passive transport using transport proteins.
Which process is an example of facilitated transport? A) Osmosis. B) Diffusion of oxygen. C) Ion transport through channels. D) Active transport of glucose.
C) Ion transport through channels.
In facilitated diffusion, what role do transport proteins play?
Transport proteins assist in moving charged molecules across the cell membrane by providing a pathway or undergoing conformational changes.
What are the similarities and differences between diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
Both are passive transport processes moving molecules from high to low concentration. Simple diffusion does not require transport proteins, while facilitated diffusion does.
Which of the following best describes the process of facilitated diffusion across a cell membrane? A) Requires energy input. B) Uses transport proteins. C) Moves molecules against concentration gradient. D) Direct passage through the membrane.
B) Uses transport proteins.
Which of the following is an example of facilitated diffusion? A) Diffusion of carbon dioxide. B) Transport of glucose via carrier proteins. C) Osmosis. D) Active transport of ions.
B) Transport of glucose via carrier proteins.
How is simple diffusion different from other types of passive transport?
Simple diffusion does not require transport proteins and is limited to small uncharged molecules, unlike facilitated diffusion which uses transport proteins.
Which of the following is not characteristic of facilitated diffusion? A) Requires transport proteins. B) Moves molecules from high to low concentration. C) Requires energy input. D) Transports charged molecules.
C) Requires energy input.
Which of the following would increase the rate of facilitated diffusion? A) Increase in temperature. B) Increase in concentration gradient. C) Increase in transport protein availability. D) Decrease in membrane thickness.
C) Increase in transport protein availability.
