Simple and Facilitated Diffusion quiz #3 Flashcards

Why do facilitated diffusion and simple diffusion not require energy input from the cell? Both processes are forms of passive transport, meaning molecules move down their concentration gradients from high to low concentration, which occurs naturally and does not require cellular energy.

Describe the two main types of transport proteins involved in facilitated diffusion and how they function. The two main types are porins (channels) and carriers (transporters). Porins form membrane-spanning tunnels that allow specific molecules or ions to pass through, while carriers undergo conformational changes to move molecules across the membrane, being open to only one side at a time.

What is the main difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion? Simple diffusion does not require a membrane protein, while facilitated diffusion uses transport proteins to move molecules across the membrane.

What types of molecules typically move across the membrane via simple diffusion? Small uncharged molecules typically move across the membrane via simple diffusion.

Which types of molecules require facilitated diffusion to cross the cell membrane? Charged molecules, such as ions, require facilitated diffusion to cross the cell membrane because they cannot pass through the membrane directly.