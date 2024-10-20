Soil and Nutrients quiz #2 Flashcards
Soil and Nutrients quiz #2
What type of succession requires soil to be formed before plants can grow?
Secondary succession requires soil to be formed before plants can grow.

Which organisms are responsible for breaking down bare rock to form soil?
Lichens and mosses are responsible for breaking down bare rock to form soil.

What process is responsible for the production of soil?
Weathering of rocks and the accumulation of organic matter are responsible for the production of soil.

Which type of forest is likely to have the most nutrient-rich soil: tropical rainforest, coniferous forest, deciduous forest, or desert?
Deciduous forests are likely to have the most nutrient-rich soil.

Which organism helps create soil by breaking down rocks?
Lichens help create soil by breaking down rocks.

Which of the following is not a nutrient that mycorrhizae help plants to obtain: nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, or calcium?
Calcium is not a nutrient that mycorrhizae specifically help plants to obtain.

What is the role of humus in soil?
Humus enriches soil with nutrients and improves its water retention and structure.

How does soil pH affect nutrient absorption in plants?
Soil pH affects nutrient absorption by influencing the availability of nutrients and the solubility of minerals.

What is cation exchange in the context of soil and plant nutrition?
Cation exchange is the process by which plants release protons to displace cations from soil particles, making them available for absorption.

Why are root hairs important for nutrient absorption in plants?
Root hairs increase the surface area for water and nutrient absorption, enhancing the plant's ability to take up essential nutrients.