Soil and Nutrients quiz #3 Flashcards

How does soil texture influence water retention and nutrient availability for plants?
Soil texture, determined by the proportions of sand, silt, and clay, affects the soil's ability to retain water and nutrients. For example, loam, with balanced proportions and high humus content, provides optimal water retention and nutrient availability for plant growth.
What mechanisms do plant cells use to selectively absorb or exclude ions from entering their cells?
Plant cells use selective permeability of the plasma membrane, employing specific transporters and channels for uptake, and mechanisms like passive exclusion (lack of transporters) and active exclusion (antiporters and metallothioneins) to prevent harmful ions from entering or accumulating in the cytoplasm.
What are the three main macronutrients required by plants and why are they considered limiting nutrients?
The three main macronutrients are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. They are considered limiting nutrients because their availability limits plant growth.
How does soil texture affect the ability of plant roots to absorb water and nutrients?
Soil texture, determined by the proportions of sand, silt, and clay, influences how easily roots can penetrate and how well soil retains water and nutrients. Loam, with balanced texture and high humus, provides optimal conditions for plant growth.
What is the role of humus in soil, and how does it benefit plants?
Humus is decaying organic matter that enriches soil with nutrients and increases its cation exchange capacity. This helps plants access essential nutrients more easily.
How do plant roots facilitate cation exchange in the soil?
Plant roots release protons (H+) and CO2, which form carbonic acid and increase proton concentration in the soil. These protons exchange with nutrient cations on soil particles, making them available for plant uptake.
Why are anions generally more easily leached from soil than cations?
Anions are dissolved in soil water and do not bind strongly to soil particles, making them more susceptible to being washed away by water movement. Cations, in contrast, are attracted to negatively charged soil particles and are less easily leached.
What is selective permeability in plant cell membranes, and how does it relate to nutrient uptake?
Selective permeability means the plasma membrane controls which ions and molecules enter the cell. Plants use specific transporters and channels to absorb needed nutrients while excluding harmful substances.
Describe two mechanisms plants use to exclude harmful ions from their cells.
Plants use passive exclusion by lacking transporters for certain ions, and active exclusion by using antiporters (such as sodium-proton antiporters) and metallothioneins to sequester or remove toxic ions.
How does soil pH influence nutrient absorption by plants?
Soil pH affects the availability of nutrients; acidic soils can increase the leaching of cations, while alkaline soils may limit the availability of certain nutrients. The pH determines which nutrients are soluble and accessible to plant roots.