Soil and Nutrients quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does soil texture influence water retention and nutrient availability for plants? Soil texture, determined by the proportions of sand, silt, and clay, affects the soil's ability to retain water and nutrients. For example, loam, with balanced proportions and high humus content, provides optimal water retention and nutrient availability for plant growth.

What mechanisms do plant cells use to selectively absorb or exclude ions from entering their cells? Plant cells use selective permeability of the plasma membrane, employing specific transporters and channels for uptake, and mechanisms like passive exclusion (lack of transporters) and active exclusion (antiporters and metallothioneins) to prevent harmful ions from entering or accumulating in the cytoplasm.

What are the three main macronutrients required by plants and why are they considered limiting nutrients? The three main macronutrients are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. They are considered limiting nutrients because their availability limits plant growth.

How does soil texture affect the ability of plant roots to absorb water and nutrients? Soil texture, determined by the proportions of sand, silt, and clay, influences how easily roots can penetrate and how well soil retains water and nutrients. Loam, with balanced texture and high humus, provides optimal conditions for plant growth.

What is the role of humus in soil, and how does it benefit plants? Humus is decaying organic matter that enriches soil with nutrients and increases its cation exchange capacity. This helps plants access essential nutrients more easily.

How do plant roots facilitate cation exchange in the soil? Plant roots release protons (H+) and CO2, which form carbonic acid and increase proton concentration in the soil. These protons exchange with nutrient cations on soil particles, making them available for plant uptake.