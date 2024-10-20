Southern Blotting exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Southern Blotting A technique used to detect specific DNA sequences using radioactive probes.

Radioactive Probes Single-stranded DNA molecules that are radioactively labeled and bind to complementary sequences.

What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis in Southern blotting? To separate DNA fragments by size.

Denaturation The process of converting double-stranded DNA into single-stranded DNA.

What is the role of the nitrocellulose filter paper in Southern blotting? To transfer and immobilize single-stranded DNA from the gel.

How are DNA fragments visualized in Southern blotting? By using radioactive probes that bind to specific sequences, visualized as bands on the filter paper.

Incubation with Radioactive Probes The step where the nitrocellulose filter paper is exposed to DNA probes to detect specific sequences.

What does the presence of bands on the filter paper indicate? The presence of specific DNA sequences of interest.

Gel Electrophoresis A technique used to separate DNA fragments based on size.

What is the first step in Southern blotting? Fragmenting unknown DNA samples and separating them via gel electrophoresis.

Denaturing Buffer A solution used to denature DNA, making it single-stranded.

What happens during the denaturation step in Southern blotting? DNA is converted to single-stranded DNA by increasing the pH.

Blotting The process of transferring DNA from the gel to the nitrocellulose filter paper.

What is the final step in Southern blotting? Analyzing the radioactive filter paper to visualize the DNA bands.

Complementary Sequences DNA sequences that can pair with each other via base pairing.

What is the significance of the yellow color in the radioactive probe example? It represents the presence of radioactivity, indicating the sequence of interest.

Northern Blotting A technique used to detect RNA sequences.

Western Blotting A technique used to detect specific proteins.

What is the role of paper towels in the denaturation step? To absorb the denaturing buffer as it migrates upwards.

What does the term 'blotting' refer to in Southern blotting? Transferring DNA from the gel to the filter paper.

Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) DNA that has been denatured to separate its two strands.

What is the purpose of using a sponge in the denaturation step? To help absorb the denaturing buffer and facilitate its migration.

What does the presence of radioactivity in a sample indicate? That the sample contains the specific DNA sequence of interest.

What is the main use of Southern blotting? To detect specific DNA sequences for genetic analysis and research.

What happens to the DNA in the gel after denaturation? It is transferred to the nitrocellulose filter paper.

What is the role of the denaturing buffer in Southern blotting? To denature DNA by increasing the pH, making it single-stranded.

What is visualized as bands on the filter paper in Southern blotting? The DNA sequences that are complementary to the radioactive probes.