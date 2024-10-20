Southern Blotting exam Flashcards
Back
Southern Blotting exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
- Southern BlottingA technique used to detect specific DNA sequences using radioactive probes.
- Radioactive ProbesSingle-stranded DNA molecules that are radioactively labeled and bind to complementary sequences.
- What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis in Southern blotting?To separate DNA fragments by size.
- DenaturationThe process of converting double-stranded DNA into single-stranded DNA.
- What is the role of the nitrocellulose filter paper in Southern blotting?To transfer and immobilize single-stranded DNA from the gel.
- How are DNA fragments visualized in Southern blotting?By using radioactive probes that bind to specific sequences, visualized as bands on the filter paper.
- Incubation with Radioactive ProbesThe step where the nitrocellulose filter paper is exposed to DNA probes to detect specific sequences.
- What does the presence of bands on the filter paper indicate?The presence of specific DNA sequences of interest.
- Gel ElectrophoresisA technique used to separate DNA fragments based on size.
- What is the first step in Southern blotting?Fragmenting unknown DNA samples and separating them via gel electrophoresis.
- Denaturing BufferA solution used to denature DNA, making it single-stranded.
- What happens during the denaturation step in Southern blotting?DNA is converted to single-stranded DNA by increasing the pH.
- BlottingThe process of transferring DNA from the gel to the nitrocellulose filter paper.
- What is the final step in Southern blotting?Analyzing the radioactive filter paper to visualize the DNA bands.
- Complementary SequencesDNA sequences that can pair with each other via base pairing.
- What is the significance of the yellow color in the radioactive probe example?It represents the presence of radioactivity, indicating the sequence of interest.
- Northern BlottingA technique used to detect RNA sequences.
- Western BlottingA technique used to detect specific proteins.
- What is the role of paper towels in the denaturation step?To absorb the denaturing buffer as it migrates upwards.
- What does the term 'blotting' refer to in Southern blotting?Transferring DNA from the gel to the filter paper.
- Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA)DNA that has been denatured to separate its two strands.
- What is the purpose of using a sponge in the denaturation step?To help absorb the denaturing buffer and facilitate its migration.
- What does the presence of radioactivity in a sample indicate?That the sample contains the specific DNA sequence of interest.
- What is the main use of Southern blotting?To detect specific DNA sequences for genetic analysis and research.
- What happens to the DNA in the gel after denaturation?It is transferred to the nitrocellulose filter paper.
- What is the role of the denaturing buffer in Southern blotting?To denature DNA by increasing the pH, making it single-stranded.
- What is visualized as bands on the filter paper in Southern blotting?The DNA sequences that are complementary to the radioactive probes.
- What is the significance of lanes 2 and 4 in the final step of Southern blotting?They contain the DNA sequences of interest that are complementary to the probe.