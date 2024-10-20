Introduction to Speciation quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Speciation quiz #2
Which is an example of temporal isolation?
Temporal isolation occurs when two species reproduce at different times, preventing interbreeding. An example is two species of frogs that breed in different seasons.Which of the following must occur for speciation to happen?
For speciation to occur, reproductive isolation must happen, either through prezygotic or postzygotic barriers.Why is it that two species cannot occupy the same niche for an extended period of time?
Two species cannot occupy the same niche due to competitive exclusion, which states that one species will outcompete the other.Which of the following is an example of reproductive isolation?
Reproductive isolation can be exemplified by geographic isolation, where physical barriers prevent species from interbreeding.Which principle states that two species in the same habitat cannot have the same niche?
The competitive exclusion principle states that two species cannot occupy the same niche in the same habitat.Which of these is an example of temporal isolation between two species?
An example of temporal isolation is when two species of plants flower at different times of the year.Which of these is an example of temporal isolation?
Temporal isolation is exemplified by two species of insects that mate at different times of the day.When two populations no longer interbreed, what occurs?
When two populations no longer interbreed, reproductive isolation occurs, which can lead to speciation.What is temporal isolation?
Temporal isolation is a prezygotic barrier where species reproduce at different times, preventing interbreeding.Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive barrier?
A postzygotic barrier example is hybrid sterility, where offspring are produced but are infertile.Which of the following is an example of temporal isolation?
Temporal isolation can be seen in two species of birds that breed in different seasons.What is behavioral isolation?
Behavioral isolation is a prezygotic barrier where differences in mating rituals prevent interbreeding between species.What is the best explanation for species diversifying to fill each new niche?
Adaptive radiation explains how species diversify to fill new niches, often following environmental changes or new opportunities.Which of the following is an example of behavioral isolation?
An example of behavioral isolation is when two bird species have different mating calls, preventing interbreeding.What are the two main types of reproductive isolating mechanisms?
The two main types of reproductive isolating mechanisms are prezygotic barriers and postzygotic barriers.Which of the following provides an example of mechanical isolation as a prezygotic barrier?
Mechanical isolation occurs when physical differences prevent mating, such as incompatible reproductive organs.What kind of isolation occurs when two populations of birds have different courtship dances?
Behavioral isolation occurs when two populations have different courtship dances, preventing interbreeding.What are reproductive isolating mechanisms?
Reproductive isolating mechanisms are biological features that prevent species from interbreeding, leading to speciation.What is an example of temporal isolation?
An example of temporal isolation is when two species of flowers bloom at different times of the year.Which of the following can lead to reproductive isolation?
Geographic isolation, behavioral differences, and temporal differences can lead to reproductive isolation.Which of the following are characteristics of reproductive isolation?
Characteristics of reproductive isolation include prezygotic barriers like temporal isolation and postzygotic barriers like hybrid sterility.What is a group of interbreeding individuals of the same species living in a given area?
A population is a group of interbreeding individuals of the same species living in a given area.What does it mean for two species to be reproductively isolated from each other?
Reproductive isolation means that two species cannot interbreed and produce viable offspring.What type of isolation occurs when the timing of reproduction is different between two populations?
Temporal isolation occurs when the timing of reproduction is different between two populations.Which of the following is an example of mechanical isolation?
Mechanical isolation is exemplified by species with incompatible reproductive structures preventing mating.Which of the following is an example of temporal isolation as a prezygotic isolating mechanism?
Temporal isolation as a prezygotic mechanism is seen in species that breed at different times of the year.Which of the following statements most accurately applies to speciation?
Speciation involves the divergence of an ancestral species into two or more distinct species.Which of the following is not a prezygotic barrier?
Hybrid sterility is not a prezygotic barrier; it is a postzygotic barrier.Which of the following is an example of a prezygotic barrier?
Behavioral isolation is an example of a prezygotic barrier.Which event occurs prior to speciation?
Reproductive isolation occurs prior to speciation.Which of the following would be an example of a prezygotic barrier?
Temporal isolation is an example of a prezygotic barrier.How does temporal isolation prevent successful interbreeding among members of different species?
Temporal isolation prevents interbreeding by causing species to reproduce at different times.What is the effect of habitat fragmentation by humans on rates of speciation?
Habitat fragmentation can increase rates of speciation by causing geographic isolation.How does speciation start to take place on a genetic level between two isolated populations?
Speciation starts with genetic divergence due to mutations and natural selection in isolated populations.Which event would most likely cause geographic isolation?
The formation of a mountain range would most likely cause geographic isolation.Is it common or rare for organisms from two different species to reproduce with one another?
It is rare for organisms from two different species to reproduce successfully due to reproductive barriers.Which of the following types of prezygotic isolating mechanisms are described correctly?
Behavioral isolation involves differences in mating rituals, and mechanical isolation involves incompatible reproductive structures.Which of these is an example of behavioral isolation?
An example of behavioral isolation is when two species of birds have different mating songs.Behavioral isolation is an example of what type of barrier?
Behavioral isolation is an example of a prezygotic barrier.What is the difference between habitat isolation and behavioral isolation?
Habitat isolation occurs when species live in different environments, while behavioral isolation involves differences in mating behaviors.