Introduction to Speciation quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Speciation quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which statement does not describe geographic isolation?
Geographic isolation does not involve differences in mating rituals; it involves physical barriers separating populations.When does behavioral isolation occur?
Behavioral isolation occurs when species have different mating behaviors that prevent interbreeding.What are three types of barriers that can lead to reproductive isolation?
Three types of barriers are temporal isolation, behavioral isolation, and geographic isolation.Which of the following is an example of geographic isolation?
An example of geographic isolation is a river separating two populations of animals.What is geographical isolation?
Geographical isolation is a form of reproductive isolation where physical barriers prevent species from interbreeding.Which of the following factors are involved in the formation of a new species?
Factors involved in speciation include reproductive isolation and genetic divergence.When does geographic isolation occur?
Geographic isolation occurs when physical barriers separate populations, preventing interbreeding.Which mechanism of reproductive isolation causes postzygotic isolation?
Postzygotic isolation is caused by mechanisms like hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility.According to the phylogenetic species concept, what defines a species?
The phylogenetic species concept defines a species based on its unique evolutionary history and genetic makeup.In which situation is speciation most likely to occur?
Speciation is most likely to occur in situations of geographic isolation or disruptive selection.Which of the following are prevented by prezygotic isolating mechanisms?
Prezygotic isolating mechanisms prevent the formation of a zygote between different species.What are two examples of a postzygotic barrier?
Two examples of postzygotic barriers are hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility.Which of the following pairs are not considered the same species?
Pairs that cannot interbreed and produce viable offspring are not considered the same species.Which statement is true about speciation on island archipelagos?
Speciation on island archipelagos is often rapid due to geographic isolation and diverse ecological niches.Which isolating mechanism is postzygotic?
Hybrid sterility is a postzygotic isolating mechanism.Which of the following is not a type of prezygotic reproductive barrier?
Hybrid inviability is not a prezygotic barrier; it is a postzygotic barrier.What factor can cause two populations to become reproductively isolated?
Factors like geographic barriers, behavioral differences, and temporal differences can cause reproductive isolation.