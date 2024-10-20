Skip to main content
Introduction to Speciation quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Speciation quiz #3
  • Which statement does not describe geographic isolation?
    Geographic isolation does not involve differences in mating rituals; it involves physical barriers separating populations.
  • When does behavioral isolation occur?
    Behavioral isolation occurs when species have different mating behaviors that prevent interbreeding.
  • What are three types of barriers that can lead to reproductive isolation?
    Three types of barriers are temporal isolation, behavioral isolation, and geographic isolation.
  • Which of the following is an example of geographic isolation?
    An example of geographic isolation is a river separating two populations of animals.
  • What is geographical isolation?
    Geographical isolation is a form of reproductive isolation where physical barriers prevent species from interbreeding.
  • Which of the following factors are involved in the formation of a new species?
    Factors involved in speciation include reproductive isolation and genetic divergence.
  • When does geographic isolation occur?
    Geographic isolation occurs when physical barriers separate populations, preventing interbreeding.
  • Which mechanism of reproductive isolation causes postzygotic isolation?
    Postzygotic isolation is caused by mechanisms like hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility.
  • According to the phylogenetic species concept, what defines a species?
    The phylogenetic species concept defines a species based on its unique evolutionary history and genetic makeup.
  • In which situation is speciation most likely to occur?
    Speciation is most likely to occur in situations of geographic isolation or disruptive selection.
  • Which of the following are prevented by prezygotic isolating mechanisms?
    Prezygotic isolating mechanisms prevent the formation of a zygote between different species.
  • What are two examples of a postzygotic barrier?
    Two examples of postzygotic barriers are hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility.
  • Which of the following pairs are not considered the same species?
    Pairs that cannot interbreed and produce viable offspring are not considered the same species.
  • Which statement is true about speciation on island archipelagos?
    Speciation on island archipelagos is often rapid due to geographic isolation and diverse ecological niches.
  • Which isolating mechanism is postzygotic?
    Hybrid sterility is a postzygotic isolating mechanism.
  • Which of the following is not a type of prezygotic reproductive barrier?
    Hybrid inviability is not a prezygotic barrier; it is a postzygotic barrier.
  • What factor can cause two populations to become reproductively isolated?
    Factors like geographic barriers, behavioral differences, and temporal differences can cause reproductive isolation.