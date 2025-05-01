Introduction to Speciation quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

How does the biological species concept define a species? The biological species concept defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable, fertile offspring, and are reproductively isolated from other such groups.

What are prezygotic barriers in reproductive isolation? Prezygotic barriers are mechanisms that prevent mating or fertilization between species, such as temporal, behavioral, or mechanical isolation.

How does allopatric speciation occur? Allopatric speciation occurs when populations are geographically separated, leading to genetic divergence and the formation of new species.

What role does polyploidy play in sympatric speciation? Polyploidy, the duplication of the entire set of chromosomes, can lead to instant reproductive isolation and speciation, especially in plants.

What are the possible outcomes when species meet in a hybrid zone? The outcomes can include reinforcement (strengthening reproductive barriers), fusion (species merge), or stability (hybrids persist without merging).

What is fusion in the context of hybrid zones? Fusion occurs when reproductive barriers weaken, allowing gene flow and causing two species to merge into one.