Steps of DNA Replication exam Flashcards

Steps of DNA Replication
Topoisomerase
An enzyme that relieves DNA supercoiling during DNA replication.
What is the role of helicase in DNA replication?
Helicase unwinds the DNA strands by breaking hydrogen bonds between the complementary bases.
Single-stranded binding proteins (SSBs)
Proteins that bind to single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing and protect it from degradation.
What does primase do during DNA replication?
Primase adds RNA primers to the template DNA to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase.
DNA polymerase III
An enzyme that extends the DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the RNA primers.
What is the function of DNA polymerase I?
DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides.
DNA ligase
An enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand to create a continuous DNA strand.
What is the first step of DNA replication in prokaryotes?
Topoisomerase relieves DNA supercoiling.
Origin of replication
The specific sequence where DNA replication begins.
Replication fork
The area where the DNA double helix is unwound to allow replication of each strand.
Okazaki fragments
Short DNA fragments synthesized on the lagging strand during DNA replication.
Leading strand
The DNA strand that is synthesized continuously in the direction of the replication fork.
Lagging strand
The DNA strand that is synthesized discontinuously in short fragments opposite to the direction of the replication fork.
