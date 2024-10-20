Skip to main content
Steps of DNA Replication exam Flashcards

Steps of DNA Replication exam
  • Topoisomerase

    An enzyme that relieves DNA supercoiling during DNA replication.

  • What is the role of helicase in DNA replication?

    Helicase unwinds the DNA strands by breaking hydrogen bonds between the complementary bases.

  • Single-stranded binding proteins (SSBs)

    Proteins that bind to single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing and protect it from degradation.

  • What does primase do during DNA replication?

    Primase adds RNA primers to the template DNA to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase.

  • DNA polymerase III

    An enzyme that extends the DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the RNA primers.

  • What is the function of DNA polymerase I?

    DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides.

  • DNA ligase

    An enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand to create a continuous DNA strand.

  • What is the first step of DNA replication in prokaryotes?

    Topoisomerase relieves DNA supercoiling.

  • What happens in the second step of DNA replication?

    Helicase unwinds the DNA strands by breaking hydrogen bonds between the complementary bases.

  • What is the fourth step of DNA replication?

    Primase adds RNA primers to the template DNA.

  • What does DNA polymerase III do in the fifth step of DNA replication?

    It extends the DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the RNA primers.

  • What occurs in the sixth step of DNA replication?

    DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides.

  • What is the final step of DNA replication?

    DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.

  • Origin of replication

    The specific sequence where DNA replication begins.

  • Replication fork

    The area where the DNA double helix is unwound to allow replication of each strand.

  • Okazaki fragments

    Short DNA fragments synthesized on the lagging strand during DNA replication.

  • Leading strand

    The DNA strand that is synthesized continuously in the direction of the replication fork.

  • Lagging strand

    The DNA strand that is synthesized discontinuously in short fragments opposite to the direction of the replication fork.

