Steps of DNA Replication quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following are steps in DNA replication? A) Topoisomerase relieves DNA supercoiling B) Helicase unwinds the DNA strands C) DNA polymerase III extends the DNA strands D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is the last step in DNA replication called?
The last step in DNA replication is the joining of Okazaki fragments by DNA ligase.
What are the three phases in DNA replication?
The three phases in DNA replication are initiation, elongation, and termination.
What are the steps in DNA replication?
The steps in DNA replication include: 1) Topoisomerase relieves DNA supercoiling, 2) Helicase unwinds the DNA strands, 3) Single-stranded binding proteins prevent reannealing, 4) Primase adds RNA primers, 5) DNA polymerase III extends the DNA strands, 6) DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA, and 7) DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments.
What are the two steps of DNA replication?
Two key steps of DNA replication are: 1) Helicase unwinds the DNA strands, and 2) DNA polymerase III extends the DNA strands.
What are the three steps of DNA replication?
The three steps of DNA replication are: 1) Initiation, 2) Elongation, and 3) Termination.
What step occurs after DNA helicase breaks hydrogen bonds to separate DNA strands?
After DNA helicase breaks hydrogen bonds to separate DNA strands, single-stranded binding proteins bind to the single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing.
What happens during the third step of DNA replication?
During the third step of DNA replication, single-stranded binding proteins bind to the single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing.
Which statement describes a step in DNA replication? A) DNA ligase unwinds the DNA strands B) Primase adds RNA primers C) DNA polymerase I extends the DNA strands D) Single-stranded binding proteins replace RNA primers