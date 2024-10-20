Steps of Transcription exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
Initiation of Transcription
The first step of transcription where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA and separates the two DNA strands.
What is the role of transcription factors in eukaryotes?
Transcription factors are required for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter region in eukaryotes.
Elongation of Transcription
The second step of transcription where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by pairing free RNA nucleotides with the DNA template.
In which direction does RNA polymerase move during elongation?
RNA polymerase moves in the 5' to 3' direction during elongation.
Termination of Transcription
The final step of transcription where RNA polymerase reaches a terminator sequence and releases the RNA molecule.
What happens to the RNA molecule in prokaryotes after termination?
In prokaryotes, the RNA molecule is ready for translation immediately after termination.
Promoter Region
A specific DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
What is a premature mRNA?
In eukaryotes, the initial RNA transcript that requires further processing before translation.
RNA Polymerase
The main enzyme involved in transcription that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.
What is the difference in transcription termination between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
In prokaryotes, the RNA is ready for translation immediately, while in eukaryotes, the RNA is a premature mRNA that requires further processing.
Transcription Factors
Proteins required in eukaryotes for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter region.
What is the function of the terminator sequence?
The terminator sequence signals the end of transcription, causing RNA polymerase to release the RNA molecule.
DNA Template Strand
The strand of DNA that RNA polymerase uses as a guide to build the RNA molecule.
What does elongation result in?
Elongation results in the synthesis of an RNA molecule that carries the genetic message from the DNA.
5' to 3' Direction
The direction in which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA during elongation.
What is the role of RNA processing in eukaryotes?
RNA processing modifies the premature mRNA into a mature mRNA that can be translated.
What happens during the initiation of transcription in prokaryotes?
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region on its own and separates the DNA strands.
Pre-mRNA
The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes that requires further processing before translation.
What is the main enzyme involved in transcription?
RNA polymerase.
Transcription in Prokaryotes
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region on its own and the RNA is ready for translation immediately after termination.
What is the significance of the promoter region?
It is the site where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
Transcription in Eukaryotes
Requires transcription factors for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter, and the RNA produced is a premature mRNA that needs further processing.
What does the term 'elongation' refer to in transcription?
The process of synthesizing or elongating an RNA molecule by RNA polymerase.
RNA Nucleotides
The building blocks that RNA polymerase pairs with the DNA template to synthesize RNA.
What is the outcome of the termination step in transcription?
The release of the RNA molecule and RNA polymerase from the DNA template.
What is the role of the DNA template strand during transcription?
It serves as a guide for RNA polymerase to build the RNA molecule.
RNA Processing
The modification of premature mRNA into mature mRNA in eukaryotes.