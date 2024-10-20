Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Steps of Transcription exam Flashcards

Back
Steps of Transcription exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • Initiation of Transcription

    The first step of transcription where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA and separates the two DNA strands.

  • What is the role of transcription factors in eukaryotes?

    Transcription factors are required for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter region in eukaryotes.

  • Elongation of Transcription

    The second step of transcription where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by pairing free RNA nucleotides with the DNA template.

  • In which direction does RNA polymerase move during elongation?

    RNA polymerase moves in the 5' to 3' direction during elongation.

  • Termination of Transcription

    The final step of transcription where RNA polymerase reaches a terminator sequence and releases the RNA molecule.

  • What happens to the RNA molecule in prokaryotes after termination?

    In prokaryotes, the RNA molecule is ready for translation immediately after termination.

  • Promoter Region

    A specific DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

  • What is a premature mRNA?

    In eukaryotes, the initial RNA transcript that requires further processing before translation.

  • RNA Polymerase

    The main enzyme involved in transcription that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.

  • What is the difference in transcription termination between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?

    In prokaryotes, the RNA is ready for translation immediately, while in eukaryotes, the RNA is a premature mRNA that requires further processing.

  • Transcription Factors

    Proteins required in eukaryotes for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter region.

  • What is the function of the terminator sequence?

    The terminator sequence signals the end of transcription, causing RNA polymerase to release the RNA molecule.

  • DNA Template Strand

    The strand of DNA that RNA polymerase uses as a guide to build the RNA molecule.

  • What does elongation result in?

    Elongation results in the synthesis of an RNA molecule that carries the genetic message from the DNA.

  • 5' to 3' Direction

    The direction in which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA during elongation.

  • What is the role of RNA processing in eukaryotes?

    RNA processing modifies the premature mRNA into a mature mRNA that can be translated.

  • What happens during the initiation of transcription in prokaryotes?

    RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region on its own and separates the DNA strands.

  • Pre-mRNA

    The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes that requires further processing before translation.

  • What is the main enzyme involved in transcription?

    RNA polymerase.

  • Transcription in Prokaryotes

    RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region on its own and the RNA is ready for translation immediately after termination.

  • What is the significance of the promoter region?

    It is the site where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

  • Transcription in Eukaryotes

    Requires transcription factors for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter, and the RNA produced is a premature mRNA that needs further processing.

  • What does the term 'elongation' refer to in transcription?

    The process of synthesizing or elongating an RNA molecule by RNA polymerase.

  • RNA Nucleotides

    The building blocks that RNA polymerase pairs with the DNA template to synthesize RNA.

  • What is the outcome of the termination step in transcription?

    The release of the RNA molecule and RNA polymerase from the DNA template.

  • What is the role of the DNA template strand during transcription?

    It serves as a guide for RNA polymerase to build the RNA molecule.

  • RNA Processing

    The modification of premature mRNA into mature mRNA in eukaryotes.