Steps of Transcription quiz #2 Flashcards

Transcription involves three key steps: initiation, elongation, and termination. During initiation, RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA. In elongation, RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by pairing free RNA nucleotides with the DNA template. Termination occurs when RNA polymerase reaches a terminator sequence, releasing the RNA molecule.
Which of the following best describes the product of DNA transcription?
The product of DNA transcription is an RNA molecule. In eukaryotes, this RNA is a premature mRNA that undergoes further processing before translation, while in prokaryotes, the RNA is ready for translation immediately.
Which step in transcription occurs first?
The first step in transcription is initiation, where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA.
In which direction does RNA polymerase move along the DNA?
RNA polymerase moves along the DNA in the 5' to 3' direction during transcription.
What is the proper order of the following events in the expression of a eukaryotic gene: transcription initiation, RNA processing, translation?
The proper order is transcription initiation, RNA processing, and then translation.
What marks the transition to the elongation stage of transcription in bacteria?
The transition to the elongation stage of transcription in bacteria is marked by RNA polymerase moving away from the promoter and beginning RNA synthesis.
What happens to the DNA molecule after transcription?
After transcription, the DNA molecule remains unchanged and can be used for subsequent rounds of transcription.
What is the first step of protein synthesis?
The first step of protein synthesis is transcription, where the DNA sequence of a gene is transcribed into RNA.
Which enzyme synthesizes RNA during transcription?
RNA polymerase is the enzyme that synthesizes RNA during transcription.
Which of the following events occur during the initiation stage of transcription? A) RNA polymerase binds to the promoter B) RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA C) RNA polymerase reaches a terminator sequence
A) RNA polymerase binds to the promoter
