Steps of Translation exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (23)
Initiation
The first step of translation where the small ribosomal subunit binds to mRNA and tRNA, and the start codon AUG signals the beginning of the polypeptide chain.
What is the start codon in translation?
AUG
Elongation
The second step of translation where amino acids are sequentially added to the growing polypeptide chain through peptide bonds.
What role does tRNA play in elongation?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome and pairs its anticodon with the mRNA codon to add the correct amino acid to the growing chain.
Termination
The final step of translation where a stop codon triggers a release factor, cleaving the polypeptide chain and disassembling the translation complex.
What triggers the termination of translation?
A stop codon reaching the ribosome's A site.
Methionine (MET)
The amino acid specified by the start codon AUG, initiating the polypeptide chain.
What is the function of the release factor in termination?
It binds to the stop codon, triggering the release of the polypeptide chain and disassembly of the translation complex.
What are the three sites of the ribosome involved in elongation?
A site, P site, and E site.
A site
The site on the ribosome where charged tRNAs enter during elongation.
What happens at the P site of the ribosome?
The tRNA holding the growing polypeptide chain is located here.
E site
The site on the ribosome where discharged tRNAs exit after their amino acid has been added to the polypeptide chain.
What is the role of initiation factors?
Proteins that assist in the assembly of the initiation complex during the initiation of translation.
Peptide bond
A covalent bond formed between amino acids during the elongation of translation.
What is the direction of mRNA reading by the ribosome?
From the 5' end to the 3' end.
Charged tRNA
A tRNA molecule that is attached to an amino acid.
What is the significance of the start codon AUG?
It signals the beginning of translation and specifies the amino acid methionine.
Discharged tRNA
A tRNA molecule that has released its amino acid and exits the ribosome.
What happens to the ribosomal subunits after termination?
They dissociate and are released from the mRNA.
What is the role of the small ribosomal subunit in initiation?
It binds to the mRNA and the first tRNA before the large ribosomal subunit joins.
What is the function of the large ribosomal subunit?
It joins the small subunit to form a complete ribosome and facilitates peptide bond formation.
What is the end result of the initiation phase?
The complete ribosome is assembled with the mRNA and the first tRNA carrying methionine.
What happens to the polypeptide chain during termination?
It is cleaved from the tRNA and released.