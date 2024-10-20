Steps to DNA Cloning exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Recombinant DNA A single DNA molecule that contains DNA from two different sources.

What is the first step in DNA cloning? Creating the recombinant DNA molecule.

Restriction Enzymes Enzymes that cut DNA at specific restriction sites, producing sticky ends.

What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA cloning? It covalently joins the DNA fragments, acting like glue.

Transformation The process by which bacteria uptake recombinant DNA from their environment.

What are sticky ends? Single-stranded DNA overhangs produced by restriction enzyme cuts.

Transgenic Organism An organism that has received and expresses recombinant DNA from a different species.

What is the purpose of using phenotypic markers in DNA cloning? To confirm a positive transformation, such as antibiotic resistance.

Cloning Vector A DNA molecule used to carry foreign genetic material into a host cell.

What is the second step in DNA cloning? Transforming the recombinant DNA into bacteria.

Insulin Production A medical application of DNA cloning where transgenic bacteria produce human insulin.

What is a restriction site? A specific DNA sequence where a restriction enzyme binds and cuts the DNA.

DNA Cloning A process involving creating recombinant DNA and transforming it into bacteria.

What is the significance of sticky ends in DNA cloning? They allow complementary base pairing, facilitating the ligation of DNA fragments.

Antibiotic Resistance A phenotypic marker used to confirm successful transformation in bacteria.

What is the role of a bacterial plasmid in DNA cloning? It serves as a vector to carry the gene of interest into the host cell.

Gene of Interest A specific gene that is inserted into a plasmid for cloning purposes.

What does the term 'ligation' refer to in DNA cloning? The process of joining DNA fragments together using DNA ligase.

Therapeutic Proteins Proteins produced through DNA cloning for medical treatments, such as insulin.

What is the purpose of creating recombinant DNA? To combine DNA from different sources for cloning and expression in host cells.

E. Coli A common bacterial host used in DNA cloning to express recombinant genes.

What is the outcome of successful DNA transformation? The bacteria express the foreign gene, producing the desired protein.

Molecular Scissors A metaphor for restriction enzymes that cut DNA at specific sites.

What is the function of a cloning vector? To introduce foreign DNA into a host cell for replication and expression.

Diabetes A condition treated with insulin produced by transgenic bacteria through DNA cloning.

What is the significance of the transformation step in DNA cloning? It allows the recombinant DNA to be taken up by bacteria, enabling gene expression.

Sticky Ends Overhanging sequences of single-stranded DNA created by restriction enzyme cuts.

What is the role of restriction enzymes in creating recombinant DNA? They cut DNA at specific sites to create fragments with sticky ends for ligation.