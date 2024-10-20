Skip to main content
Steps to DNA Cloning exam Flashcards

Steps to DNA Cloning exam
  • Recombinant DNA
    A single DNA molecule that contains DNA from two different sources.
  • What is the first step in DNA cloning?
    Creating the recombinant DNA molecule.
  • Restriction Enzymes
    Enzymes that cut DNA at specific restriction sites, producing sticky ends.
  • What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA cloning?
    It covalently joins the DNA fragments, acting like glue.
  • Transformation
    The process by which bacteria uptake recombinant DNA from their environment.
  • What are sticky ends?
    Single-stranded DNA overhangs produced by restriction enzyme cuts.
  • Transgenic Organism
    An organism that has received and expresses recombinant DNA from a different species.
  • What is the purpose of using phenotypic markers in DNA cloning?
    To confirm a positive transformation, such as antibiotic resistance.
  • Cloning Vector
    A DNA molecule used to carry foreign genetic material into a host cell.
  • What is the second step in DNA cloning?
    Transforming the recombinant DNA into bacteria.
  • Insulin Production
    A medical application of DNA cloning where transgenic bacteria produce human insulin.
  • What is a restriction site?
    A specific DNA sequence where a restriction enzyme binds and cuts the DNA.
  • DNA Cloning
    A process involving creating recombinant DNA and transforming it into bacteria.
  • What is the significance of sticky ends in DNA cloning?
    They allow complementary base pairing, facilitating the ligation of DNA fragments.
  • Antibiotic Resistance
    A phenotypic marker used to confirm successful transformation in bacteria.
  • What is the role of a bacterial plasmid in DNA cloning?
    It serves as a vector to carry the gene of interest into the host cell.
  • Gene of Interest
    A specific gene that is inserted into a plasmid for cloning purposes.
  • What does the term 'ligation' refer to in DNA cloning?
    The process of joining DNA fragments together using DNA ligase.
  • Therapeutic Proteins
    Proteins produced through DNA cloning for medical treatments, such as insulin.
  • What is the purpose of creating recombinant DNA?
    To combine DNA from different sources for cloning and expression in host cells.
  • E. Coli
    A common bacterial host used in DNA cloning to express recombinant genes.
  • What is the outcome of successful DNA transformation?
    The bacteria express the foreign gene, producing the desired protein.
  • Molecular Scissors
    A metaphor for restriction enzymes that cut DNA at specific sites.
  • What is the function of a cloning vector?
    To introduce foreign DNA into a host cell for replication and expression.
  • Diabetes
    A condition treated with insulin produced by transgenic bacteria through DNA cloning.
  • What is the significance of the transformation step in DNA cloning?
    It allows the recombinant DNA to be taken up by bacteria, enabling gene expression.
  • Sticky Ends
    Overhanging sequences of single-stranded DNA created by restriction enzyme cuts.
  • What is the role of restriction enzymes in creating recombinant DNA?
    They cut DNA at specific sites to create fragments with sticky ends for ligation.
  • DNA Ligase
    An enzyme that joins DNA fragments by forming covalent bonds.