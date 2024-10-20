Steps to DNA Cloning quiz Flashcards

The first step in DNA cloning is creating the recombinant DNA.

What is the first step in DNA cloning?

Restriction enzymes act like molecular scissors to cut DNA at specific restriction sites.

What role do restriction enzymes play in DNA cloning?

What are sticky ends in the context of DNA cloning?

DNA ligase acts like glue to covalently join the sticky ends of DNA fragments.

What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA cloning?

Why can only DNA fragments cut by the same restriction enzyme be ligated together?

Only DNA fragments cut by the same restriction enzyme have matching sticky ends that can be ligated together.