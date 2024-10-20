Telomeres exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Telomeres exam

Telomeres exam
  • Telomeres

    Non-coding DNA sequences at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes that protect genetic information during cell division.

  • What happens to telomeres with each round of DNA replication?

    They shorten.

  • Telomerase

    An enzyme that maintains telomere length, allowing continuous cell division.

  • Where are telomeres found?

    At the tips or ends of eukaryotic chromosomes.

  • What is the significance of telomere shortening?

    It is linked to aging and signals cells to stop dividing.

  • Do telomeres code for proteins?

    No, they are non-coding DNA.

  • Which cells express telomerase?

    Germ cells and cancer cells.

  • What is the role of telomerase in cancer cells?

    It maintains telomere length, allowing continuous division.

  • Aging

    A process linked to the shortening of telomeres with each cell division.

  • What signals normal cells to stop dividing?

    Significant telomere loss.

  • Structures in eukaryotic cells that contain telomeres at their ends.

    Eukaryotic Chromosomes

  • What is the function of telomeres?

    To protect genetic information during cell division.

  • Non-coding DNA

    DNA sequences that do not code for proteins, such as telomeres.

  • What happens when telomeres get too short in normal cells?

    The cells stop dividing and ultimately die.

  • What is the relationship between telomeres and aging?

    Telomere shortening is part of the normal aging process.

  • What is the role of telomerase in germ cells?

    It catalyzes the lengthening of telomeres.

  • What is the difference between young and old chromosomes in terms of telomeres?

    Young chromosomes have longer telomeres, while old chromosomes have shorter telomeres.

  • What does significant telomere loss signal in normal cells?

    It signals the cell division process to stop.

  • What is the effect of telomerase on telomeres?

    It lengthens telomeres, preventing them from shortening.

  • Chromosomes that do not have telomeres.

    Prokaryotic Chromosomes

  • What allows cancer cells to continuously divide?

    The expression of telomerase, which maintains telomere length.

  • What is the significance of telomeres in cellular aging?

    Telomere shortening is a key factor in the aging process of cells.

  • What is the role of telomeres in protecting genetic information?

    They prevent the loss of important DNA sequences during cell division.

  • What happens to telomeres in cells that do not express telomerase?

    They shorten with each round of DNA replication.

  • What is the consequence of telomere shortening in normal cells?

    It eventually leads to the cessation of cell division.