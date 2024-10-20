Telomeres exam Flashcards
Telomeres
Non-coding DNA sequences at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes that protect genetic information during cell division.
What happens to telomeres with each round of DNA replication?
They shorten.
Telomerase
An enzyme that maintains telomere length, allowing continuous cell division.
Where are telomeres found?
At the tips or ends of eukaryotic chromosomes.
What is the significance of telomere shortening?
It is linked to aging and signals cells to stop dividing.
Do telomeres code for proteins?
No, they are non-coding DNA.
Which cells express telomerase?
Germ cells and cancer cells.
What is the role of telomerase in cancer cells?
It maintains telomere length, allowing continuous division.
Aging
A process linked to the shortening of telomeres with each cell division.
What signals normal cells to stop dividing?
Significant telomere loss.
Structures in eukaryotic cells that contain telomeres at their ends.
Eukaryotic Chromosomes
What is the function of telomeres?
To protect genetic information during cell division.
Non-coding DNA
DNA sequences that do not code for proteins, such as telomeres.
What happens when telomeres get too short in normal cells?
The cells stop dividing and ultimately die.
What is the relationship between telomeres and aging?
Telomere shortening is part of the normal aging process.
What is the role of telomerase in germ cells?
It catalyzes the lengthening of telomeres.
What is the difference between young and old chromosomes in terms of telomeres?
Young chromosomes have longer telomeres, while old chromosomes have shorter telomeres.
What does significant telomere loss signal in normal cells?
It signals the cell division process to stop.
What is the effect of telomerase on telomeres?
It lengthens telomeres, preventing them from shortening.
Chromosomes that do not have telomeres.
Prokaryotic Chromosomes
What allows cancer cells to continuously divide?
The expression of telomerase, which maintains telomere length.
What is the significance of telomeres in cellular aging?
Telomere shortening is a key factor in the aging process of cells.
What is the role of telomeres in protecting genetic information?
They prevent the loss of important DNA sequences during cell division.
What happens to telomeres in cells that do not express telomerase?
They shorten with each round of DNA replication.
What is the consequence of telomere shortening in normal cells?
It eventually leads to the cessation of cell division.