Telomeres quiz #2 Flashcards

What are the repetitive DNA sequences present at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes called?
The repetitive DNA sequences present at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes are called telomeres.
What is the name of the regions at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes?
The regions at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes are called telomeres.
Which of the following are short repeats of DNA on the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes? A) Centromeres B) Telomeres C) Exons D) Introns
B) Telomeres
Telomerase uses which of the following as a template? A) RNA B) DNA C) Protein D) Lipid
A) RNA
How does telomerase prevent linear chromosomes from shortening during replication?
Telomerase prevents linear chromosomes from shortening by adding repetitive nucleotide sequences to the ends of telomeres, thus maintaining their length.
Which of the following is a region at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes? A) Telomeres B) Centromeres C) Promoters D) Enhancers
A) Telomeres
Why do bacteria not need telomerase?
Bacteria do not need telomerase because they have circular chromosomes, which do not have ends that require protection from shortening.
Why are telomeres a necessary component of linear chromosomes?
Telomeres are necessary because they protect the ends of linear chromosomes from degradation and prevent the loss of genetic information during DNA replication.
Which of the following statements is true regarding telomeres? A) They code for proteins B) They shorten with each cell division C) They are found in prokaryotic chromosomes D) They are not affected by aging
B) They shorten with each cell division
Telomere shortening is a problem in which types of cells?
Telomere shortening is a problem in somatic cells, as it can lead to aging and cessation of cell division.
How does the enzyme telomerase meet the challenge of replicating the ends of linear chromosomes?
Telomerase extends the telomeres by adding repetitive nucleotide sequences, thus preventing the loss of important DNA during replication.
Which statement is true regarding telomeres? A) They are coding regions of DNA B) They are found at the ends of prokaryotic chromosomes C) They protect chromosomes from degradation D) They increase in length with each cell division
C) They protect chromosomes from degradation
Where would you expect to find telomerase activity?
Telomerase activity is typically found in germ cells and cancer cells, where it helps maintain telomere length for continuous cell division.
All except which of the following are related to telomeres? A) Aging B) Cancer C) Protein synthesis D) Chromosome protection