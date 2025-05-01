Telomeres quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does telomere shortening affect normal cells during repeated cell divisions? With each cell division, telomeres shorten, and when they become too short, this signals normal cells to stop dividing, contributing to cellular aging.

Why is telomerase activity significant in cancer cells? Telomerase activity in cancer cells prevents telomere shortening, enabling these cells to divide indefinitely and contributing to uncontrolled cell proliferation.

Where are telomeres located on eukaryotic chromosomes? Telomeres are found at the tips or ends of eukaryotic chromosomes.

What type of DNA makes up telomeres, and does it code for proteins? Telomeres are made of non-coding DNA, which does not code for any proteins.

How does telomere length change with each round of DNA replication in most eukaryotic cells? Telomeres shorten with each round of DNA replication in most eukaryotic cells.

What is the relationship between telomere shortening and cellular aging? Telomere shortening is linked to the aging process, as shorter telomeres are found in older cells.