Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions exam Flashcards
Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions exam
Terms in this set (29)
- ChaparralA biome characterized by hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, often found in mid-latitude coastal regions.
- What type of climate do chaparrals have?Mediterranean climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters.
- Temperate GrasslandsBiomes known as prairies or steppes, featuring vast grass expanses with significant temperature variations and moderate rainfall.
- Why is tree growth inhibited in temperate grasslands?Due to moderate rainfall and periodic wildfires.
- Temperate Broadleaf ForestsAlso known as deciduous forests, these biomes have broadleaf trees that lose their leaves in winter.
- What are the four classic seasons in temperate broadleaf forests?Cold winters, hot summers, and transitional spring and fall seasons.
- Wildfires in ChaparralsFrequent disturbances that lead to plant and animal adaptations for survival.
- What is another name for temperate grasslands in North America?Prairies.
- Deciduous TreesTrees that lose their leaves in the winter and regrow them in the spring and summer.
- What supports significant tree growth in temperate broadleaf forests?Consistent and ample rainfall throughout the year.
- Mediterranean ClimateA climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, typical of chaparrals.
- What adaptations do plants and animals in chaparrals have?Adaptations to tolerate wildfires and the specific climate conditions.
- PrairiesAnother name for temperate grasslands in North America.
- What is the primary vegetation in temperate grasslands?Vast expanses of grasses.
- SteppesAnother name for temperate grasslands in Europe and Asia.
- What is the productivity level of temperate broadleaf forests compared to tropical rainforests?Moderate productivity and biodiversity.
- Broadleaf TreesTrees with wide leaves, typically found in temperate broadleaf forests.
- What is a common disturbance in chaparrals?Wildfires.
- Temperature Variation in Temperate GrasslandsHigh annual temperature variation with cold winters and hot summers.
- What inhibits tree growth in temperate grasslands?Moderate rainfall and periodic wildfires.
- Seasonal Climate ChangesCharacteristic of temperate broadleaf forests, leading to leaf shedding in winter.
- What type of trees dominate temperate broadleaf forests?Deciduous trees.
- Moderate RainfallA characteristic of temperate grasslands, insufficient for significant tree growth.
- What is the climate like in temperate broadleaf forests?Seasonal with cold winters, hot summers, and ample rainfall.
- Mid-Latitude Coastal RegionsTypical locations for chaparrals.
- What are chaparrals also known as?Shrublands.
- Moderate BiodiversityA characteristic of temperate broadleaf forests due to seasonal climate changes.
- What is another name for temperate broadleaf forests?Deciduous forests.
- Consistent RainfallSupports significant tree growth in temperate broadleaf forests.