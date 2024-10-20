Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Chaparral A biome characterized by hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, often found in mid-latitude coastal regions.

What type of climate do chaparrals have? Mediterranean climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters.

Temperate Grasslands Biomes known as prairies or steppes, featuring vast grass expanses with significant temperature variations and moderate rainfall.

Why is tree growth inhibited in temperate grasslands? Due to moderate rainfall and periodic wildfires.

Temperate Broadleaf Forests Also known as deciduous forests, these biomes have broadleaf trees that lose their leaves in winter.

What are the four classic seasons in temperate broadleaf forests? Cold winters, hot summers, and transitional spring and fall seasons.

Wildfires in Chaparrals Frequent disturbances that lead to plant and animal adaptations for survival.

What is another name for temperate grasslands in North America? Prairies.

Deciduous Trees Trees that lose their leaves in the winter and regrow them in the spring and summer.

What supports significant tree growth in temperate broadleaf forests? Consistent and ample rainfall throughout the year.

Mediterranean Climate A climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, typical of chaparrals.

What adaptations do plants and animals in chaparrals have? Adaptations to tolerate wildfires and the specific climate conditions.

Prairies Another name for temperate grasslands in North America.

What is the primary vegetation in temperate grasslands? Vast expanses of grasses.

Steppes Another name for temperate grasslands in Europe and Asia.

What is the productivity level of temperate broadleaf forests compared to tropical rainforests? Moderate productivity and biodiversity.

Broadleaf Trees Trees with wide leaves, typically found in temperate broadleaf forests.

What is a common disturbance in chaparrals? Wildfires.

Temperature Variation in Temperate Grasslands High annual temperature variation with cold winters and hot summers.

What inhibits tree growth in temperate grasslands? Moderate rainfall and periodic wildfires.

Seasonal Climate Changes Characteristic of temperate broadleaf forests, leading to leaf shedding in winter.

What type of trees dominate temperate broadleaf forests? Deciduous trees.

Moderate Rainfall A characteristic of temperate grasslands, insufficient for significant tree growth.

What is the climate like in temperate broadleaf forests? Seasonal with cold winters, hot summers, and ample rainfall.

Mid-Latitude Coastal Regions Typical locations for chaparrals.

What are chaparrals also known as? Shrublands.

Moderate Biodiversity A characteristic of temperate broadleaf forests due to seasonal climate changes.

What is another name for temperate broadleaf forests? Deciduous forests.