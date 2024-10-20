Skip to main content
Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions exam Flashcards

Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions exam
  • Chaparral
    A biome characterized by hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, often found in mid-latitude coastal regions.
  • What type of climate do chaparrals have?
    Mediterranean climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters.
  • Temperate Grasslands
    Biomes known as prairies or steppes, featuring vast grass expanses with significant temperature variations and moderate rainfall.
  • Why is tree growth inhibited in temperate grasslands?
    Due to moderate rainfall and periodic wildfires.
  • Temperate Broadleaf Forests
    Also known as deciduous forests, these biomes have broadleaf trees that lose their leaves in winter.
  • What are the four classic seasons in temperate broadleaf forests?
    Cold winters, hot summers, and transitional spring and fall seasons.
  • Wildfires in Chaparrals
    Frequent disturbances that lead to plant and animal adaptations for survival.
  • What is another name for temperate grasslands in North America?
    Prairies.
  • Deciduous Trees
    Trees that lose their leaves in the winter and regrow them in the spring and summer.
  • What supports significant tree growth in temperate broadleaf forests?
    Consistent and ample rainfall throughout the year.
  • Mediterranean Climate
    A climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, typical of chaparrals.
  • What adaptations do plants and animals in chaparrals have?
    Adaptations to tolerate wildfires and the specific climate conditions.
  • Prairies
    Another name for temperate grasslands in North America.
  • What is the primary vegetation in temperate grasslands?
    Vast expanses of grasses.
  • Steppes
    Another name for temperate grasslands in Europe and Asia.
  • What is the productivity level of temperate broadleaf forests compared to tropical rainforests?
    Moderate productivity and biodiversity.
  • Broadleaf Trees
    Trees with wide leaves, typically found in temperate broadleaf forests.
  • What is a common disturbance in chaparrals?
    Wildfires.
  • Temperature Variation in Temperate Grasslands
    High annual temperature variation with cold winters and hot summers.
  • What inhibits tree growth in temperate grasslands?
    Moderate rainfall and periodic wildfires.
  • Seasonal Climate Changes
    Characteristic of temperate broadleaf forests, leading to leaf shedding in winter.
  • What type of trees dominate temperate broadleaf forests?
    Deciduous trees.
  • Moderate Rainfall
    A characteristic of temperate grasslands, insufficient for significant tree growth.
  • What is the climate like in temperate broadleaf forests?
    Seasonal with cold winters, hot summers, and ample rainfall.
  • Mid-Latitude Coastal Regions
    Typical locations for chaparrals.
  • What are chaparrals also known as?
    Shrublands.
  • Moderate Biodiversity
    A characteristic of temperate broadleaf forests due to seasonal climate changes.
  • What is another name for temperate broadleaf forests?
    Deciduous forests.
  • Consistent Rainfall
    Supports significant tree growth in temperate broadleaf forests.