The Griffith Experiment quiz #2 Flashcards
How does a bacterial cell obtain new DNA during the process of transformation?
A bacterial cell obtains new DNA during transformation by uptaking external DNA from its environment, leading to changes in its genotype and phenotype.What conclusions were drawn by Avery, McCarty, and MacLeod regarding the genetic material?
Avery, McCarty, and MacLeod concluded that DNA is the genetic material responsible for transformation, identifying it as the substance that Griffith's R strain bacteria transformed.What was the significance of Frederick Griffith's experiment in 1928?
Griffith's experiment demonstrated that bacteria could undergo transformation by uptaking external DNA, which laid the groundwork for identifying DNA as the genetic material.What was the outcome when Griffith combined the R strain with heat-killed S strain bacteria?
When Griffith combined the R strain with heat-killed S strain bacteria, the R strain transformed into a lethal form, killing the mice.What did Griffith's experiment reveal about the nature of genetic material?
Griffith's experiment revealed that genetic material could be transferred between bacteria, leading to changes in their traits.Why were scientists initially skeptical about DNA being the genetic material?
Scientists were skeptical because little was known about DNA at the time, and proteins were considered a more likely candidate for genetic material.What type of bacteria did Griffith use in his experiments?
Griffith used smooth (S strain) and rough (R strain) bacteria in his experiments.What was the result of injecting mice with only the R strain bacteria?
Injecting mice with only the R strain bacteria did not kill the mice, as the R strain is non-lethal.What did Griffith observe when he injected mice with heat-killed S strain bacteria?
Griffith observed that injecting mice with heat-killed S strain bacteria did not kill the mice, as the bacteria were dead.How did Griffith's experiment contribute to the understanding of genetic inheritance?
Griffith's experiment contributed by showing that genetic material could be transferred between organisms, influencing their traits and inheritance.