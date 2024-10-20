Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Hershey-Chase Experiment quiz #2 Flashcards

The Hershey-Chase Experiment quiz #2
1/10
  • Who demonstrated that DNA is the genetic material of the T2 phage?
    Alfred Hershey and Martha Chase demonstrated that DNA is the genetic material of the T2 phage.
  • What was the main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment?
    The main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment was that DNA, not protein, is the genetic material.
  • What did Hershey and Chase use to label viral proteins in their experiment?
    Hershey and Chase used radioactive sulfur to label viral proteins in their experiment.
  • What did Hershey and Chase use to label viral DNA in their experiment?
    Hershey and Chase used radioactive phosphorus to label viral DNA in their experiment.
  • What remained outside the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment?
    The viral protein coat remained outside the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment.
  • What entered the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment?
    The viral DNA entered the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment.
  • What type of virus did Hershey and Chase use in their experiment?
    Hershey and Chase used bacteriophages in their experiment.
  • What was the purpose of using radioactive labels in the Hershey-Chase experiment?
    The purpose of using radioactive labels was to trace and track the viral particles during infection.
  • What did the Hershey-Chase experiment help to resolve?
    The Hershey-Chase experiment helped to resolve the debate over whether DNA or protein was the genetic material.
  • What did scientists initially believe could be the genetic material before the Hershey-Chase experiment?
    Before the Hershey-Chase experiment, many scientists believed that proteins could be the genetic material.