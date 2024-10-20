The Hershey-Chase Experiment quiz #2 Flashcards
Who demonstrated that DNA is the genetic material of the T2 phage?
Alfred Hershey and Martha Chase demonstrated that DNA is the genetic material of the T2 phage.What was the main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment?
The main conclusion of the Hershey-Chase experiment was that DNA, not protein, is the genetic material.What did Hershey and Chase use to label viral proteins in their experiment?
Hershey and Chase used radioactive sulfur to label viral proteins in their experiment.What did Hershey and Chase use to label viral DNA in their experiment?
Hershey and Chase used radioactive phosphorus to label viral DNA in their experiment.What remained outside the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment?
The viral protein coat remained outside the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment.What entered the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment?
The viral DNA entered the bacterial cells during the Hershey-Chase experiment.What type of virus did Hershey and Chase use in their experiment?
Hershey and Chase used bacteriophages in their experiment.What was the purpose of using radioactive labels in the Hershey-Chase experiment?
The purpose of using radioactive labels was to trace and track the viral particles during infection.What did the Hershey-Chase experiment help to resolve?
The Hershey-Chase experiment helped to resolve the debate over whether DNA or protein was the genetic material.What did scientists initially believe could be the genetic material before the Hershey-Chase experiment?
Before the Hershey-Chase experiment, many scientists believed that proteins could be the genetic material.