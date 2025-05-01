The Human Population quiz #3 Flashcards

How does age structure differ between developing and developed nations, and what is the demographic transition?
Developing nations have bottom-heavy age structures with many young individuals, high birth and death rates, and low life expectancy. Developed nations have more balanced age structures, low birth and death rates, and high life expectancy. The demographic transition is the shift from high to low birth and death rates as a country industrializes.
What factors have contributed to the rapid increase in human population growth over the last four centuries?
Advances in agriculture, medicine, health care, living conditions, and technology have contributed to rapid human population growth.
Since the 1960s, what trend has been observed in the human population growth rate?
The human population growth rate has been decreasing since the 1960s and is projected to continue decreasing.
What are two main reasons for the recent decline in human population growth rate?
Density-dependent factors like disease and voluntary population control methods such as contraception have contributed to the decline.
How is age structure typically represented, and what information does it provide?
Age structure is often shown as a pyramid, displaying the number of individuals in each age group, which reveals information about a country's development and population dynamics.
What is an ecological footprint, and how is it measured?
An ecological footprint is the amount of land and water needed to support human activities, measured in global hectares (GHA).
Why is the current average human ecological footprint considered unsustainable?
The average ecological footprint per person (2.7 GHA) exceeds the maximum sustainable footprint (1.5 GHA), meaning humans are using resources faster than nature can regenerate them.