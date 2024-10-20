Skip to main content
The Lac Operon exam Flashcards

The Lac Operon exam
  • Lac Operon

    An inducible operon in E. coli that includes genes for lactose metabolism.

  • What are the three genes in the lac operon?

    lacZ, lacY, and lacA.

  • LacI

    The repressor protein that binds to the operator to block transcription in the absence of lactose.

  • What happens to the lac operon in the absence of lactose?

    The lacI repressor binds to the operator, blocking transcription.

  • Allolactose

    A derivative of lactose that inactivates the lacI repressor, allowing transcription.

  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in the lac operon?

    It initiates transcription of the lac operon genes when the repressor is inactive.

  • Inducible Operon

    An operon that is normally off but can be turned on in the presence of a specific inducer.

  • What is the function of the lacZ gene?

    Encodes β-galactosidase, an enzyme that breaks down lactose.

  • LacY

    Encodes permease, which facilitates the entry of lactose into the cell.

  • What does the lacA gene encode?

    Encodes transacetylase, an enzyme involved in lactose metabolism.

  • Operator

    A DNA segment where the repressor binds to block transcription.

  • What triggers the inactivation of the lacI repressor?

    The presence of allolactose.

  • What is the role of the lac operon in cellular metabolism?

    It ensures energy efficiency by activating only when lactose is available and glucose is absent.

  • What happens to the lac operon in the presence of lactose?

    Allolactose inactivates the repressor, allowing transcription of the operon.

  • Energy Efficiency

    The concept that the lac operon is only activated when necessary to conserve energy.

  • What is the significance of glucose absence for the lac operon?

    The lac operon is only activated when lactose is present and glucose is absent.

  • What is the function of β-galactosidase?

    An enzyme that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.

  • What is the role of permease?

    Facilitates the entry of lactose into the bacterial cell.

  • Repressor Protein

    A protein that binds to the operator to prevent transcription.

  • What is the lac operon model organism?

    E. coli.

  • Lactose

    A sugar that can be metabolized by the enzymes encoded by the lac operon.

  • What is the function of transacetylase?

    An enzyme involved in the metabolism of lactose.

  • Inducer

    A molecule that initiates gene expression by inactivating a repressor.

  • What is the role of the lac promoter?

    A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription of the lac operon.