The Steps of PCR exam Flashcards

The Steps of PCR exam
The Steps of PCR exam
- DenaturationThe first step of PCR where DNA is heated to approximately 95°C to break hydrogen bonds and form single strands.
- What is the purpose of the annealing step in PCR?To allow DNA primers to bind to the single-stranded DNA at around 55°C.
- Taq polymeraseA thermostable DNA polymerase used in PCR that can withstand high temperatures and is active at 72°C.
- What happens during the extension step of PCR?Taq polymerase extends the primers, synthesizing new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction at 72°C.
- AnnealingThe second step of PCR where the temperature is lowered to around 55°C, allowing DNA primers to bind to single-stranded DNA.
- Why is Taq polymerase used in PCR?Because it is thermostable and can withstand the high temperatures used in PCR without denaturing.
- ExtensionThe third step of PCR where Taq polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands at 72°C.
- What is the temperature used during the denaturation step of PCR?Approximately 95°C.
- What is the role of DNA primers in PCR?To bind to single-stranded DNA during the annealing step, providing a starting point for DNA synthesis.
- What is the ideal temperature for Taq polymerase activity?72°C.
- How many steps are there in each PCR cycle?Three steps: denaturation, annealing, and extension.
- What is the result of one PCR cycle?Two identical copies of the original DNA.
- Why is PCR considered a cyclical process?Because the three steps (denaturation, annealing, and extension) are repeated multiple times to amplify DNA.
- What happens to the DNA strands during the denaturation step?The hydrogen bonds are broken, and the double-stranded DNA separates into single strands.
- What is the significance of the 5' to 3' direction in PCR?DNA synthesis by Taq polymerase occurs in the 5' to 3' direction.
- What components are required in the PCR mixture?Template DNA, PCR primers, Taq polymerase, and DNA nucleotides.
- What is the function of Taq polymerase during the extension step?To incorporate DNA nucleotides and extend the DNA primers, creating new DNA strands.
- What happens to the temperature during the annealing step?It is lowered to around 55°C.
- How does PCR amplify DNA?By repeating the steps of denaturation, annealing, and extension, exponentially increasing the number of DNA copies.
- What is the role of the template DNA in PCR?To serve as the original DNA sequence that will be amplified.
- What is the temperature change sequence in a PCR cycle?95°C for denaturation, 55°C for annealing, and 72°C for extension.
- Why is it important for Taq polymerase to be thermostable?So it can withstand the high temperatures used during the denaturation step without denaturing.
- What is the outcome of the extension step in PCR?The synthesis of new DNA strands, resulting in two identical copies of the original DNA.
- How does the annealing step facilitate DNA synthesis?By allowing DNA primers to bind to single-stranded DNA, providing a starting point for Taq polymerase.
- What is the main purpose of PCR?To amplify a specific segment of DNA.
- What happens to Taq polymerase at cooler temperatures?It remains inactive because the temperatures are too low for it to synthesize DNA.
- What is the significance of the cyclical nature of PCR?It allows for exponential amplification of the target DNA.
- What is the role of DNA nucleotides in PCR?To be incorporated into the new DNA strands during the extension step.
- What is the final product of a PCR cycle?Two identical copies of the original DNA sequence.