The Trp Operon exam Flashcards
Tryptophan
An essential amino acid and a key component of the trp operon.
What is the role of the TRP repressor protein?
It binds to the operator to repress transcription when activated by tryptophan.
Repressible Operon
An operon that is usually active but can be turned off by a repressor.
What happens to the trp operon in the presence of high tryptophan levels?
The operon is repressed, preventing transcription.
TRP r
The regulatory gene that encodes the TRP repressor protein.
What is the function of the five genes in the trp operon?
They encode enzymes required for synthesizing tryptophan from scratch.
Corepressor
A molecule that activates a repressor protein; in the trp operon, tryptophan acts as a corepressor.
What is the three-letter code for tryptophan?
TRP
TRP Operator
The DNA sequence where the TRP repressor protein binds to inhibit transcription.
What happens to the trp operon in the absence of tryptophan?
The operon is active, allowing transcription to proceed and enabling the cell to synthesize its own tryptophan.
Inactive TRP Repressor
The form of the TRP repressor protein that cannot bind to the operator without a corepressor.
What is the role of RNA polymerase in the trp operon?
It binds to the promoter to initiate transcription of the operon genes.
TRP Promoter
The DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.
How does tryptophan act as a corepressor?
It binds to the inactive TRP repressor, activating it to bind to the operator and repress transcription.
TRP e, d, c, b, a
The five genes in the trp operon responsible for tryptophan synthesis.
What happens when tryptophan levels are low?
The TRP repressor remains inactive, allowing the trp operon to be transcribed and the cell to synthesize tryptophan.
TRP Regulatory Gene
Encodes the TRP repressor protein and has its own promoter.
What is the function of the enzymes encoded by the trp operon genes?
They help synthesize tryptophan from scratch.
Active TRP Repressor
The form of the TRP repressor protein that can bind to the operator and repress transcription.
What is the effect of tryptophan binding to the TRP repressor?
It activates the repressor, allowing it to bind to the operator and inhibit transcription.
TRP r Promoter
The DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to transcribe the TRP repressor gene.
What is the outcome when the TRP repressor is inactive?
Transcription proceeds, and the cell synthesizes its own tryptophan.
TRP Repressor Protein
A protein that binds to the operator to repress transcription when activated by tryptophan.
What is the role of the TRP operator?
It is the binding site for the TRP repressor protein to inhibit transcription.
TRP Operon
A set of genes responsible for the synthesis of tryptophan, regulated by the TRP repressor.
What happens to the trp operon when tryptophan is abundant?
The operon is repressed, preventing the synthesis of tryptophan.
Inactive TRP r
The form of the TRP repressor protein that cannot bind to the operator without tryptophan.
What is the function of the TRP repressor gene?
It encodes the TRP repressor protein.