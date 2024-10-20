Skip to main content
The Trp Operon exam Flashcards

The Trp Operon exam
  • Tryptophan

    An essential amino acid and a key component of the trp operon.

  • What is the role of the TRP repressor protein?

    It binds to the operator to repress transcription when activated by tryptophan.

  • Repressible Operon

    An operon that is usually active but can be turned off by a repressor.

  • What happens to the trp operon in the presence of high tryptophan levels?

    The operon is repressed, preventing transcription.

  • TRP r

    The regulatory gene that encodes the TRP repressor protein.

  • What is the function of the five genes in the trp operon?

    They encode enzymes required for synthesizing tryptophan from scratch.

  • Corepressor

    A molecule that activates a repressor protein; in the trp operon, tryptophan acts as a corepressor.

  • What is the three-letter code for tryptophan?

    TRP

  • TRP Operator

    The DNA sequence where the TRP repressor protein binds to inhibit transcription.

  • What happens to the trp operon in the absence of tryptophan?

    The operon is active, allowing transcription to proceed and enabling the cell to synthesize its own tryptophan.

  • Inactive TRP Repressor

    The form of the TRP repressor protein that cannot bind to the operator without a corepressor.

  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in the trp operon?

    It binds to the promoter to initiate transcription of the operon genes.

  • TRP Promoter

    The DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.

  • How does tryptophan act as a corepressor?

    It binds to the inactive TRP repressor, activating it to bind to the operator and repress transcription.

  • TRP e, d, c, b, a

    The five genes in the trp operon responsible for tryptophan synthesis.

  • What happens when tryptophan levels are low?

    The TRP repressor remains inactive, allowing the trp operon to be transcribed and the cell to synthesize tryptophan.

  • TRP Regulatory Gene

    Encodes the TRP repressor protein and has its own promoter.

  • What is the function of the enzymes encoded by the trp operon genes?

    They help synthesize tryptophan from scratch.

  • Active TRP Repressor

    The form of the TRP repressor protein that can bind to the operator and repress transcription.

  • What is the effect of tryptophan binding to the TRP repressor?

    It activates the repressor, allowing it to bind to the operator and inhibit transcription.

  • TRP r Promoter

    The DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to transcribe the TRP repressor gene.

  • What is the outcome when the TRP repressor is inactive?

    Transcription proceeds, and the cell synthesizes its own tryptophan.

  • TRP Repressor Protein

    A protein that binds to the operator to repress transcription when activated by tryptophan.

  • What is the role of the TRP operator?

    It is the binding site for the TRP repressor protein to inhibit transcription.

  • TRP Operon

    A set of genes responsible for the synthesis of tryptophan, regulated by the TRP repressor.

  • What happens to the trp operon when tryptophan is abundant?

    The operon is repressed, preventing the synthesis of tryptophan.

  • Inactive TRP r

    The form of the TRP repressor protein that cannot bind to the operator without tryptophan.

  • What is the function of the TRP repressor gene?

    It encodes the TRP repressor protein.