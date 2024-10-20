History of Life on Earth exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Plate Tectonics The theory that Earth's crust is divided into large solid plates that float on the hot inner mantle.

What is continental drift? The movement of tectonic plates resulting in the shifting of continents over time.

Biogeography The study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time.

What is the fossil record? A collection of fossils that provides a historical snapshot of life on Earth, though it is biased and incomplete.

Stromatolites The oldest known fossils, formed by photosynthetic cyanobacteria, still existing today.

What is a mass extinction? A period where the majority of species die out in a relatively short time, reshaping life on Earth.

Adaptive Radiation The process by which organisms rapidly diversify into new forms, often following environmental changes.

What was the Cambrian Explosion? A period of rapid evolutionary diversification around 541 million years ago.

Symbiogenesis The process where two separate life forms fuse to create a new life form, also known as endosymbiont theory.

What is radiocarbon dating? A method for determining the age of fossils by comparing the ratio of carbon-12 to carbon-14.

Half-Life The time it takes for half of a sample of a radioactive substance to decay.

What is punctuated equilibrium? The theory that evolutionary changes occur rapidly during short periods, punctuating long periods of little change.

Precambrian Time The period from Earth's formation to the appearance of most animal groups, dominated by unicellular life.

Phanerozoic Era The current geological era, starting with the Cambrian Explosion and including the rise of multicellular life.

What are gymnosperms? A group of seed-producing plants, including conifers, that were dominant during the Mesozoic era.

Angiosperms Flowering plants that became dominant during the Cenozoic era.

What is the significance of the Galapagos finches? They are an example of adaptive radiation, where finches evolved into different forms due to varying environmental pressures.

Laurasia and Gondwana The two large landmasses that formed from the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

What is the Great Dying? The largest mass extinction event, occurring at the end of the Permian period.

Eukaryotes Organisms with complex cells that have a nucleus, formed through symbiogenesis.

What is the significance of oxygen in Earth's history? Oxygen was absent in early Earth's atmosphere and became abundant due to photosynthetic processes, influencing the size and complexity of life.

Mesozoic Era The era dominated by dinosaurs and gymnosperms, ending with a mass extinction.

Cenozoic Era The current era, marked by the dominance of mammals and angiosperms.

What is the significance of the Cambrian Explosion? It marks the rapid diversification of life forms and the beginning of the Phanerozoic era.

Endosymbiont Theory The theory that eukaryotic cells originated through a symbiotic relationship between different species of prokaryotes.

What is exponential decay? A process where the quantity of a substance decreases at a rate proportional to its current value, as seen in radioactive decay.

Pangaea A supercontinent that existed during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras, later breaking apart due to continental drift.