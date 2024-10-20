History of Life on Earth exam Flashcards
History of Life on Earth exam
Terms in this set (28)
- Plate TectonicsThe theory that Earth's crust is divided into large solid plates that float on the hot inner mantle.
- What is continental drift?The movement of tectonic plates resulting in the shifting of continents over time.
- BiogeographyThe study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time.
- What is the fossil record?A collection of fossils that provides a historical snapshot of life on Earth, though it is biased and incomplete.
- StromatolitesThe oldest known fossils, formed by photosynthetic cyanobacteria, still existing today.
- What is a mass extinction?A period where the majority of species die out in a relatively short time, reshaping life on Earth.
- Adaptive RadiationThe process by which organisms rapidly diversify into new forms, often following environmental changes.
- What was the Cambrian Explosion?A period of rapid evolutionary diversification around 541 million years ago.
- SymbiogenesisThe process where two separate life forms fuse to create a new life form, also known as endosymbiont theory.
- What is radiocarbon dating?A method for determining the age of fossils by comparing the ratio of carbon-12 to carbon-14.
- Half-LifeThe time it takes for half of a sample of a radioactive substance to decay.
- What is punctuated equilibrium?The theory that evolutionary changes occur rapidly during short periods, punctuating long periods of little change.
- Precambrian TimeThe period from Earth's formation to the appearance of most animal groups, dominated by unicellular life.
- Phanerozoic EraThe current geological era, starting with the Cambrian Explosion and including the rise of multicellular life.
- What are gymnosperms?A group of seed-producing plants, including conifers, that were dominant during the Mesozoic era.
- AngiospermsFlowering plants that became dominant during the Cenozoic era.
- What is the significance of the Galapagos finches?They are an example of adaptive radiation, where finches evolved into different forms due to varying environmental pressures.
- Laurasia and GondwanaThe two large landmasses that formed from the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.
- What is the Great Dying?The largest mass extinction event, occurring at the end of the Permian period.
- EukaryotesOrganisms with complex cells that have a nucleus, formed through symbiogenesis.
- What is the significance of oxygen in Earth's history?Oxygen was absent in early Earth's atmosphere and became abundant due to photosynthetic processes, influencing the size and complexity of life.
- Mesozoic EraThe era dominated by dinosaurs and gymnosperms, ending with a mass extinction.
- Cenozoic EraThe current era, marked by the dominance of mammals and angiosperms.
- What is the significance of the Cambrian Explosion?It marks the rapid diversification of life forms and the beginning of the Phanerozoic era.
- Endosymbiont TheoryThe theory that eukaryotic cells originated through a symbiotic relationship between different species of prokaryotes.
- What is exponential decay?A process where the quantity of a substance decreases at a rate proportional to its current value, as seen in radioactive decay.
- PangaeaA supercontinent that existed during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras, later breaking apart due to continental drift.
- What is the role of cyanobacteria in stromatolites?Cyanobacteria form stromatolites through their photosynthetic processes, creating layered structures.