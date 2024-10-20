History of Life on Earth quiz #2 Flashcards

In which era did mammals emerge? Cenozoic, Mesozoic, Paleozoic, or Precambrian?
Mammals emerged during the Cenozoic era.
What were some of the most significant transitional periods in the history of living organisms?
Significant transitional periods include the Cambrian explosion, the Great Oxygenation Event, and the emergence of eukaryotes through symbiogenesis.
Which of the following statements about the Cambrian explosion is not true? A) It was a rapid diversification of life forms. B) It occurred approximately 535 to 525 million years ago. C) It marked the first appearance of multicellular organisms. D) It led to the emergence of recognizable animal forms.
C) It marked the first appearance of multicellular organisms. (Multicellular organisms appeared before the Cambrian explosion.)
During which era did the first fish develop?
The first fish developed during the Paleozoic era.
What events occurred at the beginning of the Cambrian period?
The Cambrian period marked the Cambrian explosion, a rapid diversification of animal life forms.
What event occurred during the Paleozoic era?
During the Paleozoic era, the first fish and the colonization of land by plants and animals occurred.
What is the most significant difference between Precambrian and Paleozoic life-forms?
Precambrian life-forms were primarily simple, single-celled organisms, while Paleozoic life-forms included complex multicellular organisms and the first vertebrates.
Approximately how long ago did the first plants appear on Earth?
The first plants appeared approximately 500 million years ago during the colonization of land.
In which of the following time periods were dinosaurs the dominant creatures? A) Precambrian B) Paleozoic C) Mesozoic D) Cenozoic
C) Mesozoic
Which of the following are true regarding the Mesozoic era? A) It is known as the age of mammals. B) Dinosaurs were the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. C) It followed the Paleozoic era. D) It ended with a mass extinction event.
B) Dinosaurs were the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. C) It followed the Paleozoic era. D) It ended with a mass extinction event.