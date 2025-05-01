History of Life on Earth quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How did the Cambrian explosion impact the diversity of life on Earth? The Cambrian explosion was a period of rapid diversification around 535 to 525 million years ago, during which many recognizable animal groups appeared in the fossil record, greatly increasing the complexity and variety of life.

What is the geologic record and how does it help us understand the history of life on Earth? The geologic record is the history of Earth as told through geology and fossils, allowing us to trace the development and changes in life over time.

Approximately how old is the Earth, and when did life first appear according to the fossil record? The Earth is about 4.5 billion years old, and the first fossils, stromatolites, appeared around 3.5 billion years ago.

What are stromatolites and why are they significant in the history of life? Stromatolites are layered fossil rocks formed by prokaryotes and represent the oldest known fossils, providing evidence of early life.

What was the Great Oxygenation Event and what impact did it have on life? The Great Oxygenation Event was when photosynthetic prokaryotes began producing oxygen, drastically increasing atmospheric oxygen and causing major changes in life, including the extinction of many anaerobic organisms.

How did eukaryotes originate, and what is endosymbiosis? Eukaryotes originated about 1.8 billion years ago through endosymbiosis, where larger cells engulfed prokaryotes that became organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.