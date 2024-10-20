Thermoregulation exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Thermoregulation A type of homeostasis that controls body temperature.

Endothermic organisms Organisms that generate their body's main source of heat internally through their metabolism.

Ectothermic organisms Organisms that absorb most of their body heat from external sources.

Homeotherms Organisms that maintain a constant body temperature regardless of environmental conditions.

Poikilotherms Organisms whose body temperature varies significantly with environmental conditions.

What is the role of the hypothalamus in thermoregulation? The hypothalamus acts as the sensor for body temperature regulation, bridging the nervous and endocrine systems.

What is vasoconstriction? The constriction of blood vessels to reduce heat loss.

What is vasodilation? The dilation of blood vessels to increase heat loss.

Countercurrent exchange A mechanism where two fluids flow in opposite directions and exchange heat or other substances.

What is the function of brown adipose tissue? Brown adipose tissue contains high concentrations of mitochondria and generates heat by consuming energy.

Shivering An involuntary response that generates heat through muscle movement.

Sweating A cooling mechanism where sweat evaporates from the skin, absorbing heat and cooling the body.

Insulation Adaptations like hair, fur, feathers, and fat that help conserve body heat.

What is the primary advantage of endotherms over ectotherms? Endotherms have a more tightly controlled internal environment, allowing better regulation of chemical processes.

What is the primary disadvantage of endotherms? Endotherms require a lot of food to fuel metabolic processes that generate body heat.

What is the primary advantage of ectotherms? Ectotherms do not need as much energy to maintain body heat and thus spend less time looking for food.

What is the primary disadvantage of ectotherms? Ectotherms have less control over their internal environment, which can affect their ability to carry out chemical reactions.

Heterotherms Organisms that use strategies from both homeotherms and poikilotherms.

What is the integumentary system? The organ system that surrounds the body, including skin, hair, and nails, and helps in thermoregulation.

Goosebumps A response that causes hairs to stand up, helping with heat retention.

What is the myth of the beer jacket? The false belief that alcohol keeps you warm; in reality, it causes vasodilation and increases heat loss.

What is the role of fat in thermoregulation? Fat acts as insulation, reducing heat loss to the environment.

What is the significance of countercurrent exchange in thermoregulation? It conserves body heat by allowing heat exchange between arterial and venous blood flowing in opposite directions.

What is the role of feathers in thermoregulation? Feathers, especially down feathers, provide insulation to keep birds warm.

What is the role of mitochondria in brown adipose tissue? Mitochondria in brown adipose tissue generate heat by producing ATP.

What is the function of vasoconstriction in cold environments? Vasoconstriction reduces blood flow to the skin, minimizing heat loss.

What is the function of vasodilation in hot environments? Vasodilation increases blood flow to the skin, promoting heat loss.