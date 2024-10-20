Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Thermoregulation exam Flashcards

Back
Thermoregulation exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
  • Thermoregulation
    A type of homeostasis that controls body temperature.
  • Endothermic organisms
    Organisms that generate their body's main source of heat internally through their metabolism.
  • Ectothermic organisms
    Organisms that absorb most of their body heat from external sources.
  • Homeotherms
    Organisms that maintain a constant body temperature regardless of environmental conditions.
  • Poikilotherms
    Organisms whose body temperature varies significantly with environmental conditions.
  • What is the role of the hypothalamus in thermoregulation?
    The hypothalamus acts as the sensor for body temperature regulation, bridging the nervous and endocrine systems.
  • What is vasoconstriction?
    The constriction of blood vessels to reduce heat loss.
  • What is vasodilation?
    The dilation of blood vessels to increase heat loss.
  • Countercurrent exchange
    A mechanism where two fluids flow in opposite directions and exchange heat or other substances.
  • What is the function of brown adipose tissue?
    Brown adipose tissue contains high concentrations of mitochondria and generates heat by consuming energy.
  • Shivering
    An involuntary response that generates heat through muscle movement.
  • Sweating
    A cooling mechanism where sweat evaporates from the skin, absorbing heat and cooling the body.
  • Insulation
    Adaptations like hair, fur, feathers, and fat that help conserve body heat.
  • What is the primary advantage of endotherms over ectotherms?
    Endotherms have a more tightly controlled internal environment, allowing better regulation of chemical processes.
  • What is the primary disadvantage of endotherms?
    Endotherms require a lot of food to fuel metabolic processes that generate body heat.
  • What is the primary advantage of ectotherms?
    Ectotherms do not need as much energy to maintain body heat and thus spend less time looking for food.
  • What is the primary disadvantage of ectotherms?
    Ectotherms have less control over their internal environment, which can affect their ability to carry out chemical reactions.
  • Heterotherms
    Organisms that use strategies from both homeotherms and poikilotherms.
  • What is the integumentary system?
    The organ system that surrounds the body, including skin, hair, and nails, and helps in thermoregulation.
  • Goosebumps
    A response that causes hairs to stand up, helping with heat retention.
  • What is the myth of the beer jacket?
    The false belief that alcohol keeps you warm; in reality, it causes vasodilation and increases heat loss.
  • What is the role of fat in thermoregulation?
    Fat acts as insulation, reducing heat loss to the environment.
  • What is the significance of countercurrent exchange in thermoregulation?
    It conserves body heat by allowing heat exchange between arterial and venous blood flowing in opposite directions.
  • What is the role of feathers in thermoregulation?
    Feathers, especially down feathers, provide insulation to keep birds warm.
  • What is the role of mitochondria in brown adipose tissue?
    Mitochondria in brown adipose tissue generate heat by producing ATP.
  • What is the function of vasoconstriction in cold environments?
    Vasoconstriction reduces blood flow to the skin, minimizing heat loss.
  • What is the function of vasodilation in hot environments?
    Vasodilation increases blood flow to the skin, promoting heat loss.
  • What is the role of the hypothalamus in thermoregulation?
    The hypothalamus acts as the body's thermostat, regulating temperature by triggering responses like shivering or sweating.