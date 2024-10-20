Thermoregulation exam Flashcards
Thermoregulation exam
- ThermoregulationA type of homeostasis that controls body temperature.
- Endothermic organismsOrganisms that generate their body's main source of heat internally through their metabolism.
- Ectothermic organismsOrganisms that absorb most of their body heat from external sources.
- HomeothermsOrganisms that maintain a constant body temperature regardless of environmental conditions.
- PoikilothermsOrganisms whose body temperature varies significantly with environmental conditions.
- What is the role of the hypothalamus in thermoregulation?The hypothalamus acts as the sensor for body temperature regulation, bridging the nervous and endocrine systems.
- What is vasoconstriction?The constriction of blood vessels to reduce heat loss.
- What is vasodilation?The dilation of blood vessels to increase heat loss.
- Countercurrent exchangeA mechanism where two fluids flow in opposite directions and exchange heat or other substances.
- What is the function of brown adipose tissue?Brown adipose tissue contains high concentrations of mitochondria and generates heat by consuming energy.
- ShiveringAn involuntary response that generates heat through muscle movement.
- SweatingA cooling mechanism where sweat evaporates from the skin, absorbing heat and cooling the body.
- InsulationAdaptations like hair, fur, feathers, and fat that help conserve body heat.
- What is the primary advantage of endotherms over ectotherms?Endotherms have a more tightly controlled internal environment, allowing better regulation of chemical processes.
- What is the primary disadvantage of endotherms?Endotherms require a lot of food to fuel metabolic processes that generate body heat.
- What is the primary advantage of ectotherms?Ectotherms do not need as much energy to maintain body heat and thus spend less time looking for food.
- What is the primary disadvantage of ectotherms?Ectotherms have less control over their internal environment, which can affect their ability to carry out chemical reactions.
- HeterothermsOrganisms that use strategies from both homeotherms and poikilotherms.
- What is the integumentary system?The organ system that surrounds the body, including skin, hair, and nails, and helps in thermoregulation.
- GoosebumpsA response that causes hairs to stand up, helping with heat retention.
- What is the myth of the beer jacket?The false belief that alcohol keeps you warm; in reality, it causes vasodilation and increases heat loss.
- What is the role of fat in thermoregulation?Fat acts as insulation, reducing heat loss to the environment.
- What is the significance of countercurrent exchange in thermoregulation?It conserves body heat by allowing heat exchange between arterial and venous blood flowing in opposite directions.
- What is the role of feathers in thermoregulation?Feathers, especially down feathers, provide insulation to keep birds warm.
- What is the role of mitochondria in brown adipose tissue?Mitochondria in brown adipose tissue generate heat by producing ATP.
- What is the function of vasoconstriction in cold environments?Vasoconstriction reduces blood flow to the skin, minimizing heat loss.
- What is the function of vasodilation in hot environments?Vasodilation increases blood flow to the skin, promoting heat loss.
