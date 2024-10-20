Tissues exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Tissues exam

Tissues exam
  • Vascular Tissue

    Transports water, nutrients, and photosynthetic products around the plant.

  • What are the two main types of vascular tissue?

    Xylem and Phloem.

  • Xylem

    Conducts water unidirectionally from roots to shoots.

  • Phloem

    Transports sugars bidirectionally between roots and shoots.

  • What is the function of epidermal tissue?

    Protects the plant and reduces water loss through a waxy cuticle.

  • Ground Tissue

    Supports and stores essential molecules; includes parenchyma, collenchyma, and sclerenchyma cells.

  • What are tracheids?

    Long, thin water-conducting cells found in all vascular plants.

  • Vessel Elements

    Shorter, wider cells in angiosperms that conduct water more efficiently than tracheids.

  • What are sieve tube elements?

    Specialized parenchyma cells in phloem that transport sugars and other elements.

  • Companion Cells

    Support sieve tube elements both metabolically and physically.

  • What is the cuticle?

    A waxy film secreted by epidermal cells to prevent water loss.

  • Trichomes

    Hair-like structures on the epidermis that can help with water loss, defense, and sunlight reflection.

  • Pith

    Ground tissue inside the vascular bundles in plant stems.

  • Cortex

    Ground tissue outside the vascular bundles in plant stems.

  • What are parenchyma cells?

    The most abundant cells in plants, involved in healing and nutrient transport.

  • Collenchyma Cells

    Provide structural support in growing parts of the plant.

  • Sclerenchyma Cells

    Provide structural support in non-growing parts of the plant and are dead at maturity.

  • What are fibers in xylem?

    Sclerenchyma cells that provide structural support.

  • Sclerids

    Sclerenchyma cells with thick lignin walls that form protective coatings on seeds and nuts.

  • What is the function of the endodermis?

    Forms the cell boundary between the cortex and vascular tissue.

  • Pericycle

    A thin layer of tissue between the endodermis and the phloem.

  • What is the role of parenchyma cells in lateral transport?

    They transport water and nutrients laterally through the vascular tissue.

  • What are the main functions of ground tissue?

    Producing and storing important molecules for the plant.

  • What is the primary function of collenchyma cells?

    Providing structural support in growing parts of the plant.

  • What is the main difference between tracheids and vessel elements?

    Tracheids are long and thin, while vessel elements are shorter and wider.

  • What is the function of sieve plates?

    Allow transport of materials between sieve tube elements in phloem.

  • What is the role of the cuticle in plants?

    Prevents water loss by creating a hydrophobic barrier on the epidermis.

  • What are the two regions of ground tissue in stems?

    Pith and Cortex.

  • What is the primary role of sclerenchyma cells?

    Providing structural support in non-growing parts of the plant.