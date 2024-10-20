Tissues exam Flashcards
Vascular Tissue
Transports water, nutrients, and photosynthetic products around the plant.
What are the two main types of vascular tissue?
Xylem and Phloem.
Xylem
Conducts water unidirectionally from roots to shoots.
Phloem
Transports sugars bidirectionally between roots and shoots.
What is the function of epidermal tissue?
Protects the plant and reduces water loss through a waxy cuticle.
Ground Tissue
Supports and stores essential molecules; includes parenchyma, collenchyma, and sclerenchyma cells.
What are tracheids?
Long, thin water-conducting cells found in all vascular plants.
Vessel Elements
Shorter, wider cells in angiosperms that conduct water more efficiently than tracheids.
What are sieve tube elements?
Specialized parenchyma cells in phloem that transport sugars and other elements.
Companion Cells
Support sieve tube elements both metabolically and physically.
What is the cuticle?
A waxy film secreted by epidermal cells to prevent water loss.
Trichomes
Hair-like structures on the epidermis that can help with water loss, defense, and sunlight reflection.
Pith
Ground tissue inside the vascular bundles in plant stems.
Cortex
Ground tissue outside the vascular bundles in plant stems.
What are parenchyma cells?
The most abundant cells in plants, involved in healing and nutrient transport.
Collenchyma Cells
Provide structural support in growing parts of the plant.
Sclerenchyma Cells
Provide structural support in non-growing parts of the plant and are dead at maturity.
What are fibers in xylem?
Sclerenchyma cells that provide structural support.
Sclerids
Sclerenchyma cells with thick lignin walls that form protective coatings on seeds and nuts.
What is the function of the endodermis?
Forms the cell boundary between the cortex and vascular tissue.
Pericycle
A thin layer of tissue between the endodermis and the phloem.
What is the role of parenchyma cells in lateral transport?
They transport water and nutrients laterally through the vascular tissue.
What are the main functions of ground tissue?
Producing and storing important molecules for the plant.
What is the primary function of collenchyma cells?
Providing structural support in growing parts of the plant.
What is the main difference between tracheids and vessel elements?
Tracheids are long and thin, while vessel elements are shorter and wider.
What is the function of sieve plates?
Allow transport of materials between sieve tube elements in phloem.
What is the role of the cuticle in plants?
Prevents water loss by creating a hydrophobic barrier on the epidermis.
What are the two regions of ground tissue in stems?
Pith and Cortex.
What is the primary role of sclerenchyma cells?
Providing structural support in non-growing parts of the plant.