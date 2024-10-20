Tissues quiz #2 Flashcards
Tissues quiz #2
Which type of tissue is found in both plants and animals?
Epidermal tissue is found in both plants and animals, serving as a protective layer.What do sclerenchyma and collenchyma cells have in common?
Both sclerenchyma and collenchyma cells provide structural support to plants.What is the primary function of xylem in plants?
The primary function of xylem is to conduct water and dissolved nutrients from the roots to the shoots.How do phloem tissues transport substances in plants?
Phloem tissues transport sugars, amino acids, and signaling molecules bidirectionally between roots and shoots.What role do parenchyma cells play in plant tissues?
Parenchyma cells are involved in healing, nutrient transport, and can develop into any type of cell.What is the function of the waxy cuticle in epidermal tissue?
The waxy cuticle helps prevent water loss and protects the plant from pathogens.What are trichomes and what functions do they serve?
Trichomes are hair-like structures on the epidermis that can help with water loss, defense against herbivores, and reflecting sunlight.What is the difference between tracheids and vessel elements in xylem?
Tracheids are long and thin, while vessel elements are shorter and wider, with vessel elements being more efficient in water conduction.What is the role of companion cells in phloem?
Companion cells support sieve tube elements metabolically and physically, as sieve tube elements lack mitochondria.What is the main function of ground tissue in plants?
Ground tissue is responsible for producing and storing important molecules for the plant.