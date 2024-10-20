Tropisms and Hormones quiz #2 Flashcards
Tropisms and Hormones quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which response occurs because of the hormone auxin?
Auxin causes roots to bend toward higher concentrations of the hormone, influencing growth direction.What is the external stimulus in thigmotropism?
The external stimulus in thigmotropism is touch, which causes plants to respond by growing and wrapping around objects.Which situation most likely involves the hormone gibberellin?
Gibberellin is involved in stem elongation, fruit growth, and seed germination.How do statoliths help plants sense gravity?
Statoliths are dense amyloplasts that sink to the bottom of cells, activating sensory signals to help plants sense gravity.What role does ethylene play in plant senescence?
Ethylene triggers enzymes that degrade cell walls, leading to leaf abscission and fruit ripening.How do plants use action potentials in thigmotropism?
Plants use action potentials to rapidly respond to touch, allowing movements like the closing of a Venus flytrap.What is the function of cytokinins in plant growth?
Cytokinins regulate growth by influencing the cell cycle and promoting cell division.How does abscisic acid affect seed dormancy?
Abscisic acid inhibits germination, maintaining seed dormancy until favorable conditions arise.What is the effect of gibberellins on internode length?
Gibberellins increase internode length, leading to longer stems in plants.How do plants respond to wind as a physical stimulus?
Plants restrict vertical growth in response to wind to prevent damage and maintain stability.