Viruses quiz #2 Flashcards

Which component of a virus is lacking in a cell: DNA, ribosomes, protein capsid, or RNA?
Ribosomes are lacking in a virus, as viruses do not have the machinery necessary for protein synthesis.
In which stage is the viral DNA introduced into the cell?
The viral DNA is introduced into the cell during the attachment and penetration stage of the viral replication cycle.
Which of the following viral diseases has been eradicated in the United States: smallpox, polio, measles, or chickenpox?
Smallpox has been eradicated in the United States.
Which of the following is a type of cytopathic effect: cell lysis, cell fusion, inclusion bodies, or all of the above?
All of the above are types of cytopathic effects.
How does specialized transduction differ from regular lysogeny?
Specialized transduction involves the transfer of specific portions of the host's DNA to another bacterium, whereas regular lysogeny involves the integration of the viral genome into the host's DNA without transferring host DNA.
Your genetic code contains approximately what percentage of viral DNA?
Approximately 8% of the human genome is made up of viral DNA.
Which of the following is not a cytopathic effect (CPE) of viruses: cell lysis, cell fusion, inclusion bodies, or increased cell growth?
Increased cell growth is not a cytopathic effect of viruses.
Which statement best describes where pathogens are found?
Pathogens can be found in various environments, including air, water, soil, and within host organisms.
Which structure does a virus have in common with a prokaryotic cell?
Both viruses and prokaryotic cells have genetic material, either DNA or RNA.
Which feature do viruses have in common with animal cells?
Viruses and animal cells both have genetic material, although viruses lack the cellular machinery found in animal cells.
What is the function of the structural elements of a virus?
The structural elements of a virus, such as the capsid, protect the viral genetic material and aid in the attachment and entry into host cells.
How is the lytic cycle different from the lysogenic cycle with respect to the infected host cell?
The lytic cycle results in the destruction of the host cell, while the lysogenic cycle involves integration of the viral genome into the host DNA without immediate destruction.
What happens first when a phage infects a bacterial cell and is going to enter a lysogenic cycle?
The phage injects its DNA into the bacterial cell, which then integrates into the host's genome.
Which is included in a lysogenic cycle?
The lysogenic cycle includes the integration of the viral genome into the host's DNA, where it can remain dormant.
Which statement is incorrect concerning animal viruses?
Animal viruses do not always have DNA genomes; many have RNA genomes.
What does a virus inject into a cell?
A virus injects its genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA, into a host cell.
Which of the following is true concerning a lysogenic viral replication cycle?
In the lysogenic cycle, the viral genome integrates into the host's DNA and can remain dormant for a period of time.
What are the correct stages of the lytic cycle?
The stages of the lytic cycle are attachment, penetration, biosynthesis, maturation, and lysis.
In the lytic cycle, what is the outcome for the host cell?
In the lytic cycle, the host cell is destroyed as new viral particles are released.
How does a retrovirus like HIV enter a host cell?
HIV enters a host cell by binding to specific receptors on the cell surface and fusing with the cell membrane.
AIDS is caused by which virus?
AIDS is caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
Which of the following statements regarding latent viral infections is true?
Latent viral infections involve the virus remaining dormant within the host cell, potentially reactivating later.
Which of the following is a pathogen that could not be identified by the original Koch’s postulates?
Viruses could not be identified by the original Koch’s postulates because they require host cells to replicate.
Which of the following cell wall components do/does not contribute to virulence?
Cell wall components like peptidoglycan do not contribute to virulence.
A virus obtains its envelope during which of the following phases?
A virus obtains its envelope during the budding phase as it exits the host cell.
Which of the following is necessary for replication of a prion?
Prion replication requires the presence of normal host proteins that can be misfolded.
Which occurs in both the lytic cycle and the lysogenic cycle?
In both cycles, the viral genome is introduced into the host cell.
How is a computer virus like the flu virus?
Both computer viruses and flu viruses replicate by hijacking the host's system to spread and cause damage.
What is the lytic cycle?
The lytic cycle is a viral replication process that results in the destruction of the host cell and release of new viral particles.
What is one way that a lysogenic infection differs from a lytic infection?
In a lysogenic infection, the viral genome integrates into the host's DNA and can remain dormant, whereas in a lytic infection, the host cell is destroyed.
Which of the following leads to the destruction of the host cells: lytic cycle, lysogenic cycle, both, or neither?
The lytic cycle leads to the destruction of the host cells.
What are some characteristics of the lytic cycle?
The lytic cycle is characterized by the replication of viral particles and the eventual lysis and death of the host cell.
What happens in the lysogenic cycle?
In the lysogenic cycle, the viral genome integrates into the host's DNA and can remain dormant until triggered to enter the lytic cycle.
Which of the following describe a type of relationship that bacteriophages can have with their host: lytic, lysogenic, both, or neither?
Bacteriophages can have both lytic and lysogenic relationships with their host.