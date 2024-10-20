Viruses quiz #4 Flashcards
Viruses quiz #4
Which enzyme found in HIV allows a DNA copy of the viral RNA to be produced within the host cell?
Reverse transcriptase is the enzyme found in HIV that allows a DNA copy of the viral RNA to be produced.In which phase of the T4 phage lytic cycle are new phage particles put together?
New phage particles are put together during the maturation phase of the T4 phage lytic cycle.Which of the following statements about the T4 lytic life cycle is false?
The statement that the T4 lytic life cycle does not result in host cell destruction is false.Viruses typically attach to what type of host membrane receptors?
Viruses typically attach to specific protein receptors on the host cell membrane.In which viral replication cycle do the viral genes become latent?
The viral genes become latent in the lysogenic replication cycle.Which of the following are virulence factors of Cryptococcus neoformans?
Capsule formation and melanin production are virulence factors of Cryptococcus neoformans.How does T-even bacteriophage nucleic acid enter the host cell?
T-even bacteriophage nucleic acid enters the host cell by being injected through the phage's tail structure.Which of the following could trigger the lytic cycle of a bacteriophage?
Environmental stress or damage to the host cell can trigger the lytic cycle of a bacteriophage.Does the lysogenic cycle ever change into the lytic cycle?
Yes, the lysogenic cycle can change into the lytic cycle under certain conditions.What happens during the lysogenic cycle?
During the lysogenic cycle, the viral genome integrates into the host's DNA and can remain dormant until triggered to enter the lytic cycle.Lysozyme is important for which of the following stages of lytic replication in bacteriophage T4?
Lysozyme is important for the lysis stage, where it helps break down the host cell wall to release new viral particles.Which of the following describes a consequence of lysogeny that could result in human disease?
Lysogeny can result in the transfer of virulence factors to bacteria, potentially leading to human disease.Which of the following is the monomeric unit for a viral capsid?
Capsomeres are the monomeric units for a viral capsid.What happens to the host bacteria’s DNA after the bacteriophage injects its DNA/RNA into the cell?
The host bacteria's DNA may be degraded or remain intact, depending on whether the phage enters the lytic or lysogenic cycle.Which structure immediately encloses viral nucleic acid?
The capsid immediately encloses the viral nucleic acid.Which gene do retroviruses and retrotransposons share?
Retroviruses and retrotransposons share the reverse transcriptase gene.Which of the following is required for prion replication?
Prion replication requires the presence of normal host proteins that can be misfolded.How do viruses gain entry to the host?
Viruses gain entry to the host by attaching to specific receptors on the host cell surface and entering through fusion or endocytosis.Which statement best explains why viruses can only reproduce within a host?
Viruses can only reproduce within a host because they lack the cellular machinery necessary for replication and rely on the host's machinery.Which structure on the influenza virus provides attachment to the surface of the targeted host cell?
The hemagglutinin glycoprotein on the influenza virus provides attachment to the host cell surface.What is the genetic material in the T4 bacteriophage?
The genetic material in the T4 bacteriophage is double-stranded DNA.Once a virus enters a cell, what is its primary goal?
Once a virus enters a cell, its primary goal is to replicate its genetic material and produce new viral particles.