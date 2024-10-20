Water Potential exam Flashcards
- Water PotentialThe potential energy of water to move between two environments, determined by solute potential and pressure potential.
- What drives the movement of water in plants?Water moves from areas of high water potential to areas of low water potential.
- Solute Potential (Ψs)The solute concentration relative to pure water; high solute concentration means low solute potential.
- What is the unit of measurement for water potential?Water potential is measured in megapascals (MPa).
- Pressure Potential (Ψp)The physical pressure on water, which can be positive or negative.
- What is the cohesion-tension theory?A theory that explains how evaporation creates negative pressure, pulling water upward through the xylem.
- TranspirationThe process of water evaporation from plant leaves, which helps pull water up from the roots.
- What is turgor pressure?The pressure inside a plant cell due to water pushing the cell contents against the cell wall.
- Casparian StripA waxy layer in plant roots that regulates ion flow and solute concentration by blocking the apoplastic route.
- How do plants transport sugars?Sugars are transported from sources to sinks via bulk flow in the phloem, facilitated by pressure differences.
- AquaporinsChannels in cell membranes that facilitate the efficient movement of water.
- What is the role of the Casparian strip?It forces water into endodermal cells, allowing them to act as filters to control ion flow and solute concentration.
- Bulk FlowThe movement of molecules along a pressure gradient, such as the movement of xylem sap or phloem sap.
- What is the photosynthesis-transpiration compromise?The balance plants must find between conserving water and maximizing photosynthesis.
- Root Pressure TheoryA theory suggesting that positive pressure builds up in the root xylem due to increased water absorption relative to transpiration.
- What is the function of stomata?Stomata control gas exchange and water evaporation by opening and closing.
- Symplastic RouteThe pathway through the cytosol of cells, linked by plasmodesmata, for water movement.
- What is the role of proton pumps in phloem loading?Proton pumps create a proton gradient that allows the proton-sucrose symporter to load sugar into the phloem.
- TranslocationThe bulk flow of sugars from source to sink in the phloem.
- What is guttation?The exudation of water droplets from leaves due to high root pressure.
- Surface TensionThe force between water molecules at the air-water interface, creating a tension across the surface.
- What is the main driving force for water movement in the xylem?The cohesion-tension theory, where evaporation creates negative pressure that pulls water upward.
- Phloem LoadingThe process of sugars entering the phloem via secondary active transport.
- What is the significance of lignified cell walls in vascular tissue?Lignified cell walls provide structural support to withstand the negative pressure generated by water transport.
- Capillary ActionThe ability of water to move through narrow spaces due to adhesion, cohesion, and surface tension.
- What is the role of the xylem?The xylem transports water and dissolved minerals from the roots to the rest of the plant.
- Photosynthesis-Transpiration CompromiseThe balance between conserving water and maximizing photosynthesis in plants.
- What is the pressure flow hypothesis?A theory explaining the movement of phloem sap from source to sink due to pressure differences.
- CohesionThe attraction between like molecules, such as water molecules clinging to each other.