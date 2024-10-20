Water Potential quiz #2 Flashcards
Water Potential quiz #2
Which of the following plant cells would exhibit the most turgor pressure: a wilted plant cell, a flaccid plant cell, or a healthy plant cell?
A healthy plant cell would exhibit the most turgor pressure because its vacuole is full, causing the cell contents to push against the cell wall.Turgor pressure in plant cells is created by the force of the cytoplasm pushing against what structure?
Turgor pressure is created by the cytoplasm pushing against the cell wall.What drives the flow of water through the xylem in plants?
The flow of water through the xylem is driven by the cohesion-tension theory, where evaporation creates negative pressure that pulls water upward.Which of the following processes help a plant conserve water: transpiration, photosynthesis, or closing stomata?
Closing stomata helps a plant conserve water by reducing transpiration.Water potential is generally most negative in which of the following parts of a plant: roots, leaves, or stem?
Water potential is generally most negative in the leaves due to evaporation and transpiration.Which structure or compartment is part of the symplast in plant cells?
The symplast includes the cytosol of plant cells connected by plasmodesmata.Which describes the cells of a wilted plant: turgid, flaccid, or plasmolyzed?
The cells of a wilted plant are flaccid due to loss of turgor pressure.What is the main water source for land plants?
The main water source for land plants is soil, from which water is absorbed through the roots.If a plant is losing too much water through evaporation, what mechanism can it use to reduce water loss?
A plant can close its stomata to reduce water loss through evaporation.What is the role of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
The Casparian strip blocks the apoplastic route, forcing water into endodermal cells to regulate ion flow and solute concentration.