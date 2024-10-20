Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Water Potential quiz #2 Flashcards

Water Potential quiz #2
1/10
  • Which of the following plant cells would exhibit the most turgor pressure: a wilted plant cell, a flaccid plant cell, or a healthy plant cell?
    A healthy plant cell would exhibit the most turgor pressure because its vacuole is full, causing the cell contents to push against the cell wall.
  • Turgor pressure in plant cells is created by the force of the cytoplasm pushing against what structure?
    Turgor pressure is created by the cytoplasm pushing against the cell wall.
  • What drives the flow of water through the xylem in plants?
    The flow of water through the xylem is driven by the cohesion-tension theory, where evaporation creates negative pressure that pulls water upward.
  • Which of the following processes help a plant conserve water: transpiration, photosynthesis, or closing stomata?
    Closing stomata helps a plant conserve water by reducing transpiration.
  • Water potential is generally most negative in which of the following parts of a plant: roots, leaves, or stem?
    Water potential is generally most negative in the leaves due to evaporation and transpiration.
  • Which structure or compartment is part of the symplast in plant cells?
    The symplast includes the cytosol of plant cells connected by plasmodesmata.
  • Which describes the cells of a wilted plant: turgid, flaccid, or plasmolyzed?
    The cells of a wilted plant are flaccid due to loss of turgor pressure.
  • What is the main water source for land plants?
    The main water source for land plants is soil, from which water is absorbed through the roots.
  • If a plant is losing too much water through evaporation, what mechanism can it use to reduce water loss?
    A plant can close its stomata to reduce water loss through evaporation.
  • What is the role of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
    The Casparian strip blocks the apoplastic route, forcing water into endodermal cells to regulate ion flow and solute concentration.