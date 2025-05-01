Water Potential quiz #3 Flashcards

How does the cohesion-tension theory explain the upward movement of water in plants?
The cohesion-tension theory states that evaporation (transpiration) from leaves creates negative pressure (tension), which pulls water upward through the xylem. Cohesion between water molecules and adhesion to xylem walls help transmit this tension from leaves to roots, enabling water to move against gravity.
Describe the pressure-flow hypothesis for sugar transport in phloem.
The pressure-flow hypothesis explains that sugars are loaded into the phloem at the source, lowering solute potential and causing water to enter from the xylem, increasing turgor pressure. At the sink, sugars are removed, water exits, and turgor pressure drops. The resulting pressure difference drives bulk flow of phloem sap from source to sink.
What two components make up water potential in plants, and how is water potential calculated?
Water potential is made up of solute potential and pressure potential, and is calculated as the sum of these two (Ψ = Ψs + Ψp).
How does water move in relation to water potential within plant tissues?
Water always moves from areas of higher water potential to areas of lower water potential.
What is the role of the Casparian strip in root water uptake?
The Casparian strip blocks the apoplastic route, forcing water to enter endodermal cells, which allows the plant to control ion flow and solute concentration before water enters the xylem.
How do guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata?
Guard cells use proton pumps to move protons out, allowing potassium ions and water to enter, increasing turgor pressure and opening the stomata; to close, potassium and water exit, reducing turgor pressure.
What is turgor pressure and why is it important for plant cells?
Turgor pressure is the pressure of the cell contents against the cell wall, keeping non-woody plants upright and preventing wilting.
How do aquaporins facilitate water movement in plant cells?
Aquaporins are membrane channels that increase the efficiency of water movement across cell membranes, allowing rapid osmosis.