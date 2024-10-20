Skip to main content
X-Inactivation exam Flashcards

X-Inactivation exam
  • X Inactivation

    A process in female cells where one of the two X chromosomes is randomly inactivated.

  • Why do females not have double the expression of X-linked genes compared to males?

    Because one of the X chromosomes in female cells is randomly inactivated.

  • Barr Body

    The highly condensed inactive X chromosome found in female cells.

  • What is the result of X inactivation in terms of gene expression?

    It results in equal expression of X-linked genes between males and females.

  • Calico Cats

    An example of X inactivation, displaying color patches due to the inactivation of specific X chromosomes.

  • How does X inactivation affect allele expression in different cells?

    It can result in a female expressing different alleles of an X-linked gene in different cells.

  • What happens to the inactive X chromosome in female cells?

    It becomes a Barr body and is not expressed.

  • Why is understanding X inactivation important?

    It is crucial for grasping genetic expression and inheritance patterns in sexually dimorphic species.

  • What determines the color patches in calico cats?

    The random inactivation of X chromosomes carrying different fur color alleles.

  • How many X chromosomes do males and females have?

    Males have one X and one Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes.

  • What is the scientific term for the inactive X chromosome?

    Barr body.

  • What is the significance of the Barr body in female cells?

    It indicates the inactivated X chromosome, ensuring balanced gene expression.

  • How does X inactivation contribute to genetic diversity?

    By allowing different alleles to be expressed in different cells.

  • What is the role of X inactivation in embryonic development?

    It occurs early in development to ensure balanced X-linked gene expression.

  • What happens to the X chromosome with the black fur allele in calico cats?

    It is expressed in regions with black fur and inactivated in regions with orange fur.

  • What is the outcome of X inactivation in terms of fur color in calico cats?

    Different fur color patches due to the expression of different alleles.

  • How does X inactivation ensure equal gene expression between sexes?

    By inactivating one X chromosome in females, balancing the gene dosage with males.

  • What is the visual evidence of X inactivation in animals?

    Color patches in calico cats.

  • How does X inactivation affect males?

    It does not occur in males; they only have one X chromosome.

  • What is the result of inactivating one X chromosome in female cells?

    It leads to the formation of a Barr body and balanced gene expression.

  • How does X inactivation relate to genetic expression?

    It ensures that X-linked genes are expressed equally in both sexes.

  • What is the significance of the random nature of X inactivation?

    It leads to diverse allele expression in different cells.

  • What happens to the X chromosome with the orange fur allele in calico cats?

    It is expressed in regions with orange fur and inactivated in regions with black fur.

  • How does X inactivation affect inheritance patterns?

    It influences the expression of X-linked genes, impacting traits and inheritance.

  • What is the key concept behind X inactivation?

    Random inactivation of one X chromosome in female cells to balance gene expression.

  • What is the role of X inactivation in sexually dimorphic species?

    It ensures balanced expression of X-linked genes between males and females.

  • How does X inactivation occur?

    Randomly during early development in female cells.