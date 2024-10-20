X-Inactivation quiz #2 Flashcards
X-Inactivation quiz #2
What is a Barr body?
A Barr body is the highly condensed, inactive X chromosome found in female cells.What are the three phases of X-chromosome inactivation?
The three phases of X-chromosome inactivation are initiation, spreading, and maintenance.Which is an inactivated X chromosome in a female body?
An inactivated X chromosome in a female body is referred to as a Barr body.How many Barr bodies would you expect to find in a cell from a person with the following genotype: XXY?
In a person with the XXY genotype, you would expect to find one Barr body.Tortoise shell cats have variegated coat colors caused by X inactivation and are always what?
Tortoise shell cats are always female because X inactivation leads to the expression of different fur color alleles.What happens to the inactivated X chromosome in female mammals when cells divide?
The inactivated X chromosome remains inactive and is passed on as a Barr body to daughter cells during cell division.What describes X inactivation in humans?
X inactivation in humans is a random process where one of the two X chromosomes in females is inactivated to balance gene expression with males.How does X-chromosome inactivation take place?
X-chromosome inactivation takes place through a random process during early development, leading to one X chromosome becoming a Barr body.Why do calico cats have patches of different colors?
Calico cats have patches of different colors due to random X inactivation, which leads to different alleles being expressed in different cells.Why is X inactivation important for genetic expression in females?
X inactivation is important because it ensures that females, with two X chromosomes, do not have double the expression of X-linked genes compared to males.