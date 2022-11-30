- List the four biological molecules commonly found in living organisms.
Problem 1
Problem 2
List the structural features in a prokaryotic cell.
Problem 3
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the subatomic particles associated with a carbon atom.
Problem 4
Water ________.
a. Is a good solute.
b. Facilitates chemical reactions.
c. Serves as an enzyme.
d. Makes strong covalent bonds with other molecules.
e. Consists of two oxygen and one hydrogen atoms.
Problem 5
Electrons ________.
a. Are negatively charged.
b. Along with neutrons make up the nucleus.
c. Are attracted to the negatively charged nucleus.
d. Are not involved in ionic bonds.
e. All of the above are true.
Problem 6
Which of the following terms is least like the others?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Phospholipid
c. Fat
d. Steroid
e. Lipid
Problem 7
Different proteins are composed of different sequences of ________.
a. Sugars
b. Lipids
c. Fats
d. Amino acids
e. Carbohydrates
Problem 8
Proteins may function as ________.
a. Genetic material
b. Cholesterol molecules
c. Fat reserves
d. Enzymes
e. All of the above
Problem 9
A fat molecule consists of ________.
a. Carbohydrates and proteins.
b. Complex carbohydrates only.
c. Saturated oxygen atoms.
d. A carbon skeleton and fatty acids.
Problem 10
Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells ________.
a. Contain DNA
b. Have a plasma membrane
c. Are considered to be alive
d. Have a nucleus
e. Are able to evolve
Problem 11
Which of the following lists the chemical bonds from weakest to strongest?
a. Hydrogen, covalent, ionic
b. Covalent, ionic, hydrogen
c. Ionic, covalent, hydrogen
d. Covalent, hydrogen, ionic
e. Hydrogen, ionic, covalent
Problem 12
Which of the following is not consistent with evolutionary theory?
a. All living organisms share a common ancestor.
b. The environment affects which organism survives to reproduce.
c. Natural selection always favors the same traits, regardless of environment.
d. Humans are not necessarily the best adapted organisms.
Ch. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
