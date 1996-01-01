General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Water
Introduction to Water
Problem
Water . a. is a good solute; b. facilitates chemical reactions; c. serves as an enzyme; d. makes strong covalent bonds with other molecules; e. consists of two oxygen and one hydrogen atoms
Show Answer
Similar Solution
1m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Polarity of Water
by Pearson
32 views
Animation: Dissociation of Water Molecules
by Pearson
7 views
Why Does Life Need Water?
by Ben G Thomas
89 views
Importance of water for life | Chemistry of life | AP Biology | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy
62 views
1
Structure Of Water Molecule - Chemistry Of Water - Properties Of Water - Composition Of Water
by Whats Up Dude
109 views
Introduction to Water
by Jason Amores Sumpter
187 views
2
Properties of Water
by Amoeba Sisters
59 views
How polarity makes water behave strangely - Christina Kleinberg
by TED-Ed
86 views
Emergent Properties of Water
by Jason Amores Sumpter
177 views
Introduction to Water Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
123 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.