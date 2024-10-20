Problem 6

MAKE CONNECTIONS In Figure 33.7, assume that the two medusae shown at step 4 were produced by one polyp colony. Review Concept 12.1 and Concept 13.3, and then use your understanding of mitosis and meiosis to select which of the following is true. (A) Both the medusae and the gametes are genetically identical. (B) Neither the medusae nor the gametes are genetically identical. (C) The medusae are not genetically identical but the gametes are genetically identical. (D) The medusae are genetically identical but the gametes differ genetically.